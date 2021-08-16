A Northfield woman who reportedly told investigators that she was addicted to fentanyl and that her roommate sells meth to help support her habit has been charged with two counts of felony drug possession.
She and her roommate, Ryan James Lanes, 39, also of Northfield, was charged with third-degree possession and fifth-degree possession.
Victoria Susanne Smith, 28, and Lanes were arrested following an Aug. 10 search of their apartment by Northfield police and area drug task force agents, who had been investigating them both for the sale of methamphetamine.
During the search, agents reportedly found paraphernalia throughout the apartment, a number of unused baggies, a baggie with nearly 19 grams of a substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine, and another bag with 49 pills identified as Lorazepam, a prescription medication used to treat anxiety.
Lanes, too, admitted to selling meth to support Smith's addiction to fentanyl, according to court records.
Lanes, who has three drug convictions, according to Minnesota court records, is serving five years probation for a 2018 drug possession conviction in Dakota County.
