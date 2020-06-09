A rather large room in the Northfield Area Family YMCA was temporarily filled with thousands of personal care items and non-perishable food items Monday morning.
The donated items were soon taken approximately an hour north to Blaisdell YMCA in Minneapolis and St. Paul East YMCA, two sites determined to have the greatest need following the recent spate of protests and riots from people demanding justice in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody late last month.
“We have worked with the Twin Cities YMCA to understand where the greatest needs are, because these Ys have been sites that have already been providing a trusted source of picking up food and other items,” said Northfield Area YMCA CEO Krista Danner.
To spark the fundraiser, Northfield YMCA officials sent messages to members, the Community Action Center and other organizations.
The Northfield YMCA began receiving donations within approximately 15 minutes after the drive was announced. The drive ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
“That continued for every hour for three days,” Danner said.
To Danner, there were a couple of reasons for such a substantial community effort: Community residents understood the feelings of frustration and loss surrounding the death of George Floyd in police custody, and the continued injustices against African Americans.
“Northfield people are just incredibly generous. When there’s something that needs to be done, it just showcases that people here are committed to saying we will do something,” she said.
The damage inflicted from the rioters is estimated to have surpassed $500 million in the Twin Cities alone, making it one of the costliest riots in U.S. history. More than 400 businesses were damaged, making portions of the area a food desert.
“Seeing injustice makes you feel like there’s stuff that you need to do,” said YMCA Board of Directors Board Chairwoman Amy McBroom. “You want to put action to the feelings that you have. And one way that we knew that we could do something, was to reach out to our main members.”
To McBroom and Danner, the fact that Northfield wasn’t a main protest location for Floyd’s death doesn’t mean the community shouldn’t show its support for the Twin Cities during this difficult time.
“We all recognize that it does start with us,” Danner said. “And this is a way to raise your hand and say, 'I’m going to do something.’ This is a small thing people can do.”
To Danner, the community’s massive turn out shows that the YMCA is focused on more than community health and wellness in Northfield.
“As we continue to go into the future, that's what makes this community so strong, is we are truly in this together,” she said.