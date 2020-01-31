Northfield Middle School is reducing food waste while feeding students throughout the day.
The initiative re-purposes mandatory lunch food items that otherwise would go to waste by students — carrots, packaged muffins and milk — eliminating food waste while feeding their peers.
“There’s some students who just don’t care for that, and there’s other students who can’t get enough and love it,” said Principal Greg Gelineau.
The initiative started three years ago after lunch supervisors brought their concerns over the amount of wasted food to Gelineau. He then reached out to several people, including Northfield Healthy Community Initiative Executive Director Zach Pruitt, on possible solutions. The school later received a grant to implement the program and now has two refrigerators to hold the food, which students can access throughout the day.
Study hall teachers, intervention teachers and education assistants have access to the food. Gelineau noted quite a few students who use the items receive free or reduced-price lunches.
“It’s putting healthy food options in front of students, which is always a good thing,” he said. “It’s helping students that maybe don’t always get the correct amount of fruit and vegetables, and maybe milk and dairy as well.”
Gelineau estimated 120 students consume the food through the program on a daily basis.
“There’s give and take every single day with all four of our lunches,” he said.
Gelineau said the community has a responsibility to take care of growing children so they can grow up healthier.
“It surely isn’t hurting,” he said of the program.
“It builds kind of a sense of service and kind of just giving back to all of our students. Kids feel good about the fact it’s not just throwing outfood. They put it there because they know somebody else is going to eat it, and they feel pretty good about that.”
Gelineau credited lunch supervisors for their work in the process.
To students, the program serves a purpose and helps them academically.
“It gets my energy up,” seventh-grader Makeen Loretto said. “I feel good.”
Fellow seventh-grader, Danelly Duque, agreed. She eats apples, applesauce, strawberries and cereal thanks to the program. She added that sometimes students do not receive food after hours, and receiving the food from the program helps fill in that gap.
“It helps me stay focused,” she said. “It brings me back into focusing on what we’re doing.”