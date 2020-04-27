Faribault police arrested a man reportedly found hiding in a camper its owner had just taken out of storage.
Jacob Ryen Mello, 36, of Faribault, was charged Monday with first-degree damage to property and third-degree burglary.
Officers were called to the Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault about 7:30 a.m. Saturday following a report of burglary and criminal damage to property. Several campers and RVs stored in secure buildings at the fairgrounds for the winter were damaged, ransacked and had items missing, according to court records.
The building manager told police that the perpetrator likely entered the building through a north side window.
Officers spoke with five people who arrived to pick up their campers only to discover that their camper windows had been smashed and property had been stolen from them. Owners, police said, estimated damage to each camper at between $200 and $500.
At about 11 a.m. Saturday, the Lonsdale Police Department received a call from a camper owner who had towed his camper from the fairgrounds to his home in Lonsdale. Once home, the camper owner went inside his camper, reportedly finding the interior in disarray and Mello hiding inside.
When Lonsdale Police arrived, Mello reportedly requested medical assistance and was taken to the District One Hospital.
The camper's owner told officers that blankets had been hung up in the camper and that a “barricade” appeared to have been made with a mattress. The camper, believed to be a total loss, appeared to have been severely damaged, the owner said, adding that there was thick mold everywhere and an almost unbearable odor.
Police reportedly spoke with Mello who said he'd been living in a camper at the fairgrounds for a few months and that he got into the fairgrounds barn through an open sliding door or window. He also admitted that he had broken windows on the other campers to find blankets and pillows, and took hygiene products and a toaster oven to try to keep the camper he was staying in warm, according to court records.
Anyone who stored their camper or RV at the Rice County Fairgrounds and noticed that it was tampered with is asked to contact Faribault Police Officer Lance Ulrich at 507-334-4305. As of Saturday evening, officers had taken reports from six victims regarding the damages and thefts.
“The Faribault Police Department wants to hear from you if received damage to your RV or anything that was stored at the fairgrounds. Please contact (Officer Ulrich) if you were affected by this incident," said Police Chief Andy Bohlen.