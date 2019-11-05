Northfield officials say housing developments, outreach and pending research show the comprehensive strategic plan the city has undertaken is working.
The 2018-20 strategic plan, passed by the council two years ago, includes priorities relating to economic development, affordable housing, infrastructure, diversity, equity and inclusion, operational effectiveness and climate change impacts.
As the city finishes its second full year of the plan, City Administrator Ben Martig said he has been “really happy” with progress thus far.
“Overall I think we’ve done a good job of focusing on those priorities,” Martig said.
He said the hiring of Program Director Beth Kallestad, who is leading city efforts on diversifying the community, has helped the city meet its diversity, equity and inclusive piece. He noted a racial equity plan is in the works and the city is partnering with the University of Minnesota Extension Service for leadership training expected to kick off in early 2020.
The HRA recently approved up to $25,000 for a housing study, helping to meet its goal of increasing housing that's affordable for the average area worker. Martig also cited the pending construction of a 79-unit market-rate apartment complex at the intersection of Fifth and Washington streets, and available rehab grants and funding for Viking Terrace.
One of the strategic initiatives the city has involves the development of 40 affordable housing units by the end of 2020. The city will have at least 24 new units by 2021 and is working to meet the rest of the goal.
The fire station project has been completed, and the climate action plan could be adopted Tuesday night. Both are related to topics discussed in the strategic plan.
Martig acknowledged that although the city only had a half dozen strategic priority areas, there are about 30 strategic initiatives in the plan. The city is looking to refine the number of initiatives in the next plan, and Martig expects a number of current strategic plan items will continue to be relevant in 2021.
This strategic plan was considered the first one written in recent Northfield history. To Martig, the city has traditionally been more interested in longer-term planning. The council has budgeted dollars relating to the next three-year strategic plan.
“It’s an action document looking at strategic priorities within a short period of time,” Martig said.
Councilor Brad Ness said the strategic plan is unique in that it has not ended after adoption. He said a significant amount of planning has gone into the plan, and staff have been updated. He added that if certain elements have not been implemented by 2021, they could be included in subsequent three-year strategic plans.
“At least it’s a plan that hasn’t been shelved,” he said.
Ness credited Mayor Rhonda Pownell for her work in keeping the plan in front of the council and staff for tracking the initiatives and informing officials of where plans fit into strategic goals.
Fellow Councilor Suzie Nakasian said strategic planning is a positive thing for the council.
“If you don’t know where you are going to go, no road is going to get you there,” she said.