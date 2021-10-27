A local college professor’s knowledge was put to test this week in front of a national television audience on the top-rated quiz show "Jeopardy!".
Hilary Bouxsein, a visiting assistant professor of classics and a resident of Northfield, made her "Jeopardy!" debut on Oct. 25 and placed second on the show behind defending champ Jonathan Fisher, who extended his run to 11 days with the victory.
Despite the loss, Bouxsein enjoyed the opportunity to participate on the show that is now in its 38th season in syndication with a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers.
“It was a really fun experience. One thing I learned from being there is that everyone who was there, all of my fellow contestants, were perfectly capable of winning any of the games,” Bouxsein said.
“It was just a bunch of really smart, competent and interesting people, so a lot of it is down to what categories pop up in your game and whether or not you can figure out the buzzer timing.”
A 2009 graduate of St. Olaf, Bouxsein is in her fifth year teaching at her alma mater. She has also been a longtime fan of the popular game show.
“I had grown up watching the show with my grandparents when I was young,” Bouxsein said. “I always knew that I liked the show and would occasionally follow it and last summer (2020), I took the online test.”
The online test is the first step in the audition process for potential contestants. The test is something that you can take at anytime online.
“They never tell you how you do on it, which is kind of annoying for someone like me who likes to know how I’ve done on a test,” Bouxsein said.
The test is the first step in the process and if you do well enough on that test, the in-person audition is next. In normal times, the show will host audition sites in major cities around the country but due to COVID, these “in person” auditions were all done via Zoom.
“To do them through Zoom was nice since I was able to do this from the comfort of my couch,” Bouxsein added.
After the auditions, Bouxsein’s name was placed into a contestant pool, where it can stay for up to 18 months. Her name was eventually selected almost 11 months after she had started the process.
“I got the call around the beginning of September and then went out to Los Angeles to film the show during the third week of September,” Bouxsein said.
“You have to go out a day early for a COVID test these days. They are being very careful about that, which is good.”
Bouxsein said that "Jeopardy!" was one of the first game shows to resume taping after the pandemic hiatus and to this point no one associated with the show has gotten COVID.
“I went out early for the COVID test on Wednesday, taped the show on Thursday and then had Friday to explore Los Angeles a little bit,” Bouxsein said.
Jeopardy will typically tape a week’s worth of shows in one day. Bouxsein was on set with the contestants from the other shows that week and she also stayed around after the taping of her show to watch the taping of that week’s other shows.
“The breaks that they give you in between are pretty similar to the commercial breaks, so it takes about a half hour to film one show,” Bouxsein said. “Sometimes they have to redo things, like if the host messed up reading a question, if someone misspoke or if there is a challenge to a question…they will pause for things like that. In general, everything moves pretty efficiently.”
Two things that proved to be a challenge to Bouxsein were the uncertainty of the contestants she would face and using the show’s buzzer system to answer questions.
“I had not idea what kind of defending champion I was going up against,” Bouxsein said. “I got there and found out it is Jonathan (Fisher), who is on a 10-day win streak … so I thought great, that is just lovely, but he was very nice.
“That was a little bit stressful, and then the other thing was the buzzer timing, which is very hard to practice at home. I trusted myself to know things, and I did know many of the answers that I was not able to answer on the show, but it was very difficult to get that buzzer timing right.”
Bouxsein said she had tried to practice with a “clicky” pen when she was watching at home prior to her trip to Los Angeles “but it was a difficult thing to approximate.”
“For me, it was the buzzer timing, which I think is true for many people on the show. Jonathan (Fisher), who was the person who beat me, had clearly figured it out to a certain extent. He was very fast on the buzzer and got in ahead of me on some of the answers.”
Bouxsein studied in preparation for the show but "Jeopardy!" also has a way of adding a few unexpected categories that often fly below the radar.
“On the whole, there are always plenty of categories that you have prepared for or that you might know off the top of your head. So for me, those were things like geography, which I studied for, and history, which I tend to be pretty strong in.
“And then there are some categories you wouldn’t think to prepare for. For example, there was a category in the single 'Jeopardy!' round called ‘Carnival Talk,” which was all about different things and words associated with carnivals. I think we were all a little bit stumped by some of the clues in that one … it hadn’t been on anybody’s study list.”
In her television debut, Bouxsein was impressed with her "Jeopardy!" experience.
“Everyone was really fantastic,” Bouxsein said. “The "Jeopardy!" crew and staff, I can’t say enough good things about them. They clearly loved their show and they did a lot to make sure we all had a safe and positive experience.”
Mayim Bialik, one of the hosts to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, added to the quality experience for Bouxseim.
“She was super professional and very nice,” Bouxseim said of Bialik. “I have a slightly unusual last name and she was very careful about making sure she knew how to pronounce that.”
Prior to her appearance on the show, Bouxseim was required to stay silent about her participation until a few days prior to the show’s airing on Sept. 25. A few family members knew about her upcoming appearance and a few colleagues knew about it in order for them to cover her classes on campus while she taped the shows in September.
“Since I was able to reveal that I was going to be on the show, I’ve had a lot of support from people here at St. Olaf and my friends online,” Bouxsein said.
In fact, some of her co-workers even decorated her office door at St. Olaf to look like one of the category columns from "Jeopardy!"
Bouxsein will certainly savor her recent "Jeopardy!" experience but she is ready to enjoy a few minutes outside of the spotlight now.
“I do enjoy trivia and I certainly hope that continues to be part of my life in some way or another, but it might be awhile before I try television again,” Bouxsein said. “I am sort of happy to lie low for a little bit now.
“One thing I have learned from the whole experience is just how many people follow 'Jeopardy!' It is kind of an American institution.”