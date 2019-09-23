The Northfield City Council agreed to a plan that allows drive-thru at a proposed bank on Hwy. 3, but wants to ensure adequate pedestrian access to the site. And in a related development, it nixed a n arrangement to allow public parking at a private development.
The conditional use permit the council approved Sept. 17 allows Premier Bank to relocate from its current location in downtown Northfield, where a new apartment complex is slated to be built, to The Crossings, a site in front of Fairfield Inn considered a prime location in the college city. The 3,465-square-foot building is expected to be 31 feet tall. Prior to construction, a temporary bank site will be south of the existing commercial building.
The project is in association with the planned 79-unit, high-end apartment complex slated for construction at the southwest corner of Fifth and Washington streets beginning this fall.
The bank will be on the same site as a proposed Starbucks, a restaurant Rebound Enterprises had sought to bring to town in 2018. The Northfield Planning Commission rejected that proposal, saying the development, which included a drive-thru window, would not have fit into the city’s land development code or zoning district and comprehensive plans.
City Planner Scott Tempel said this proposal was accepted because the Planning Commission found it would draw fewer customers than Starbucks and better fit the city’s vision and plan for the site.
There is sidewalk space on the south and west sides of the site. Because of an amendment the council passed, the developer will be expected to complete the sidewalk on the west side of the private street and clearly mark sidewalk crossings so motorists on the site know they are pedestrian crossings.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian favored the resolution after the amendment was added.
Councilor Erica Zweifel said she supported requiring the developer to conduct the work, adding the developer needs to think of people walking from the downtown district and other locations to the bank. But Councilor David DeLong questioned the need for the amendment, not wanting to encourage pedestrians to cross heavy traffic on Highway 3 to get to the bank.
“Are we imposing these conditions to be business-friendly?” he asked.
He, along with Councilor Brad Ness, voted against the amendment but in favor of the resolution allowing the drive-thru.
Public parking on private site a no-go
The council unanimously voted against the proposed private-public agreement with Rebound Enterprises for shared parking spaces off of Washington Street in association with the planned 79-unit Fifth Street Lofts project. Thirty-five parking spaces would have been managed by the city under a 10-year lease consisting of $92,000 in payments per year.
Developer Nate Stencil of Stencil Group said the agreement added complexity to development and did not offer much of a return on investment. He said Rebound's Brett Reese wanted the agreement because the city needs downtown parking.
“It’s the right thing to do for the city,” he said.
In moving to deny the term sheet, Nakasian said although the proposed partnership was “great,” she was not convinced the facility would meet the city’s need because of its lack of visibility. She expressed a willingness to address a similar agreement in the future.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White agreed.
“I just don’t think we have enough data at this point to make an informed decision on this,” she said.
Zweifel and Ness said the cost of the agreement was too much to swallow without more information on the need.