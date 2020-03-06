The first public all-day pre-K option in Northfield could be in place within the next 18 months.
Northfield school leaders are evaluating that possibility for fall 2021 as early childhood programming moves into the current Greenvale Park Elementary School building this fall as a new school is built. The idea has previously not been possible due to a lack of space at Longfellow School. An addition to the current Greenvale building is slated to begin June 9 and last until mid to late August.
Community Services Director Erin Bailey said area parents have expressed a desire for more pre-K options.
“There is a need for all-day care for our community,” she said.
Once construction on the new approximately $28 million Greenvale Elementary School, located alongside the current building, is complete, early childhood programs at Northfield Community Resource Center and Longfellow will consolidate into the remodeled building. A licensed child care center, early childhood family education, early childhood special education, preschool, community education and Adult Basic Education will also be located in the former elementary school.
In a partnership with the Community Action Center, the building will house a food pantry to serve the north side of town.
All-day pre-K would include learning embedded in play time by counting, coloring and developing pre-literacy skills as well as rest and snacks, with the aim of improving long-term academic achievement and providing parents with the opportunity for an all-day care model. Those interested in those programs must have a child who will be at least 3 years old by Sept. 1 of a calendar year.
A recent study on the child care shortage by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation has shown Northfield has a shortage of 204 slots. The city is considered as having one of the highest potential needs for child care in the state.
The district serves 144 children in its Hand-to-Hand Integrated Preschool, including general education and special education students. There are a handful of students on the waiting list for that program. Northfield currently offers preschool services in two-, three- and four-day options. An estimated 45% of pre-K students enrolled in the program have scholarships.
The district’s Early Ventures Childcare program serves students from 6 weeks old to kindergarten and will be in the same building.
School Board Chair Julie Pritchard spoke highly of all-day pre-K. To her, perhaps the biggest advantage of the plan is that pre-K students will have the chance to attend school and child care so close together, saving parents from otherwise having to leave work early to pick up their children.
Pritchard noted the lack of child care has almost reached a crisis level and sometimes kept away those who are otherwise interested in moving to the community.
“It would be really excellent if we can do that,” she said. “Anytime we can give our youngest learners more opportunity, that’s a good thing.”