Caritas is a Latin word meaning to put love into action.
Minneapolis-based group Caritas Vocal Ensemble is seeking to raise money and awareness for those in need and plans to spread that mission later this month in Northfield. The ensemble is performing at 3 p.m. March 29 at Bethel Lutheran Church to benefit the Community Action Center Food Shelf.
“We have a great program this year with a wide variety of music, some spiritual, some early music, some other kinds of current kind of choral music,” ensemble member Laurie Zaepfel said. “We’d like people to come so they can learn more about the Community Action Center and learn music.”
During the concert, a CAC staff member will speak about the Food Shelf’s work.
Zaepfel attended St. Olaf and worked and lived in Northfield for a short time. Another ensemble member is a Carleton alum. Zaepfel used to sing in I Cantanti, a Northfield-based ensemble, and she also attended Bethel University, where she met Justice Choir Director Dan Kallman, who is helping coordinate the event.
“It felt like a natural thing,” she said of the Northfield concert.
There are 14 members in the ensemble, including a couple percussionists, and the concert will feature solos and duets in addition to group performances. The theme will be listening to “the voice,” whether that’s God or people from different backgrounds and countries. The choir performs a capella choral music with sacred and secular, traditional, contemporary and culturally diverse pieces.
Caritas performed its first season in spring 2002. Eighty-five percent of concert proceeds are given to non-profits to help fund basic human services. Since its inception, the ensemble has raised more than $180,000 for local charitable organizations.
Caritas Director Kyung Ko is a South Korean native.
Zaepfel said when she joined the group in 2001, she was looking for somewhere to sing but has come to a deeper appreciation of the Caritas mission.
She said people everywhere need food shelf services and it’s important to have that resource available.
“It’s a win-win-win,” she said. “We get to sing, and the audience gets to listen, and we get to benefit other people.”