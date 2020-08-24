Despite extremely positive performance reviews, Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann won't see a salary increase for the coming school year due to the financial challenges the district is facing due to COVID-19.
Hillmann’s contract, approved Tuesday by the Northfield School Board, includes a salary freeze at nearly $177,000 for 2020-21. The agreement also stipulates that a previous $3,000 allowance he received each year for his participation in a national superintendent certification program remain as a technology and professional development allowance. All purchased technology devices would be district-owned.
“My recommendations for Dr. Hillmann’s compensation package is in no way a reflection of his job performance, rather an acknowledgement of the financial challenges the district will be facing in the coming school year and beyond,” School Board Chair Julie Pritchard said in an email to fellow board members.
A summary of Hillmann’s annual performance review was presented at the July 13 meeting. He was given a near-perfect score in the review based on what the board saw as his “high level of knowledge, experience, vision and passion for his work as well as his strength of leadership.” Also, the board cited his work in transitioning the district to distance learning in March, his ongoing work in tackling the challenges brought on by the pandemic, his leadership on race and equity initiatives and his management of construction projects.
The board selected Hillmann for the position in April 2016 after former Superintendent Chris Richardson retired. Hillmann, who used to be the district’s director of administrative services, had essentially trained for the superintendent position the three years prior, working directly under Richardson and leading in several key areas, including finance, buildings and grounds, human resources, technology and child nutrition.
“I continue to be grateful to serve this district,” Hillmann said after the meeting. “It is a true privilege of a career.”