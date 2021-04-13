Whether it's learning how to fix your bike, growing your own garden or maintaining your lawn, the 12th annual Northfield Earth Day Celebration reportedly has something for everyone.
The free outdoor celebration will be held throughout the city on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24. The celebration, which has the city’s approval, will host activities with a number of local community partners. A new theme for the celebration is chosen each year. This year’s theme is “Restore and Honor Our Earth,” a topic chosen because of the timely Line 3 crude oil pipeline project and its perceived significance to Minnesotans. The theme was selected in an effort to bring awareness to the issue, and to remind folks to honor the earth, said Event Coordinator Mary Jo Cristofaro.
Attendees on April 24 are welcome to join the celebration’s morning yoga class, browse the local farmers market, check out the earth-friendly exhibitors, and learn from the various workshops on composting, water conservation, gardening and more. There are virtual opportunities for people who’d rather stay at home, with a movie screening via Zoom or tuning in to the local library’s Earth Day story time.
Throughout the years the celebration has received great feedback from the community, Cristofaro said. She, along with her team of dedicated volunteers, which she calls “Team Lorax,” have worked hard to organize the event.
“It’s been great. I think folks have been able to connect to different organizations, based on this event and see what's out there and what they're doing,” she said.
While there are several events she is looking forward to over the weekend, Cristofaro said she is especially anticipating hearing from the Native American speakers regarding the controversial plan to replace the existing Line 3 crude oil pipeline across the state, sharing their thoughts on the topic and the impacts they say it will have on the earth and treaty rights.
Amelia Arnold, member of the Northfield High School Environmental Club, is also looking forward to the Line 3 workshop. Cristofaro met Arnold and invited the junior student to help organize the annual celebration. Since then, Arnold's main focus has reportedly been on helping plan the Line 3 pipeline, although she helps out wherever needed.
“The main focus (of the celebration) is that we hope that (attendees) will have fun, but also that they will learn, as a lot of our workshops are focused on teaching,” Arnold said. “I hope that people go to the workshops, and learn from it and take those practices home.”
Other workshops lined up for the day include those being hosted by the Cannon River Watershed Partnership on clean water, farming, and earth-friendly lawns. Like Arnold, Cristofaro hopes people will walk away from the event having gained skills and knowledge on how to make more environmentally friendly choices and how to get involved in movements to protect the earth.
“The morning workshops are a way to raise awareness and a way to learn how to plug into things that people can do at home, whether it be composting, or getting involved in Line 3 … or helping expand the community garden bed program,” Cristofaro said. “We're really hopeful that folks will just be inspired and feel like they can connect in a way to create a healthier community.”
The Earth Day celebration has partnered with Cannon Valley Farmers Market for the first time. A list of vendors and earth-friendly exhibitors will be updated on the Northfield Earth Day Celebration website as more information becomes available.
Arnold noted the celebration has advanced safety guidelines and protocols. The Earth Day group submitted a nearly 20 page COVID-19 plan to the city for approval. The detailed document includes guidelines for distancing between exhibitor booths and asks attendees to wear masks.
“It's our goal to really have people understand that the health of the earth and health of our atmosphere, completely influences the health of who we are as human beings and we're all connected,” Cristofaro said.
Anyone with ideas for future workshops or people wanting to get involved in future Earth Day planning are welcome to reach out by emailing NorthfieldEarthDay@gmail.com. Cristofaro thanked the sponsors of the event, partner organizations and other volunteers for their support in uplifting the celebration’s initiatives.