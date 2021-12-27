Two attentive parents are prioritizing hope, love and Faith.
Faith is the 2-year-old daughter of MaryAnn and Shelia Jakes, Northfield residents since July. Born in October 2019 with Trisomy 21 — commonly known as Down syndrome — Faith is thriving, despite numerous health challenges. The help of skilled medical, therapeutic and educational professionals is key.
“She is a happy girl, but it’s been challenging for us and our family,” said Shelia, who grew up in Montgomery. Added MaryAnn, “Faith has had a feeding tube since she was born, due to swallowing difficulties. There are some delays with her milestones, so we talk about progress by inches — we take baby steps, not leaps.”
Shelia and MaryAnn, a California native, were introduced by mutual friends. They are deaf and hard of hearing, respectively.
“Faith is a CODA — the child of deaf adults,” said MaryAnn, who speaks both orally and with American Sign Language.
“When I sign to her, she understands me the same as she understands MaryAnn speaking,” said Shelia.
“She responds very well and is good at listening to noises,” said MaryAnn. “And she’s been going to Rochester since the day she was born.”
Journey to birth and beyond
When MaryAnn’s pregnancy was about three months along, the couple learned there was a 97% chance their child had Down syndrome.
“My wife and I were shocked, scared and uneducated about what that meant,” said MaryAnn. “Therefore, our emotions were running high.”
The Mayo maternal-fetal medicine specialist to whom they were referred, Dr. Mari Charisse Trinidad, explained to the Jakes what living with a child who has Down syndrome would mean.
“She said it would be a lot to handle and asked us, ‘Do you want to continue this pregnancy?’ Our answer was, ‘She is a gift from God,’ and we told everyone we were keeping this little girl,” said MaryAnn.
The entire pregnancy was an emotional roller coaster, according to MaryAnn, who said she prayed constantly that God would let Faith survive.
“The doctor told us she had a 50/50 chance with her heart defect, but Faith beat the odds,” said MaryAnn. “She’s a fighter, and if it weren’t for our doctors, she wouldn’t be here. She’s just a miracle.”
When Faith was born, the Jakes immediately fell in love with their daughter, who has already undergone a few surgeries (including for PDA, Patent Ductus Arteriosus) in her short lifetime.
“Every time she went into surgery, we asked the Lord to keep her going,” said MaryAnn.
Last January, Faith’s tonsils were removed, and earlier this month, she progressed to eating more often by mouth. Eventually, Faith will need to undergo the Glenn procedure. However, the family’s trips to Mayo for checkups have declined from every three months to every six months as Faith.
In Rochester, where Faith was hospitalized for over five months of her first year of life, the Ronald McDonald House and its welcoming staff were lifelines for the Jakes.
“The Ronald McDonald House helped so much,” said Shelia.
Added MaryAnn, “We had no idea about the house but soon it became like our second home. Danielle, a Mayo social worker, introduced us to it and now Nancy, from the house, always asks us how Faith is doing. We stop in to see them when we’re in town, and they are so proud of how we’re doing with Faith.”
Making progress
Faith’s ongoing challenges fall into several categories, including feeding, walking, speaking, developing fine motor skills, battling low muscle tone and reaching developmental milestones. Her parents must also regularly monitor her oxygen levels. The Jakes moved to Northfield in part for access to its strong school, medical and therapeutic support systems, all of which work together to support Faith.
In an average week, the Jakes shepherd Faith to at least seven different appointments, including for general medical visits, nutrition checks, physical and occupational therapy and speech and swallowing therapy sessions.
“She has an important nutritional appointment coming up to see if she needs to continue with the feeding tube or if she can start just eating by mouth,” said MaryAnn. Her communication skills are improving as well. “She’s talking a lot for her age,” said MaryAnn, mentioning phrases Faith has mastered like “Let’s go in the car,” “Bye-bye,” “Come here” and “More.”
Faith has been learning to walk, using a walker, at Northfield Hospital + Clinics Rehabilitation Center. Without a doubt, the Jakes are extremely grateful for all the professionals who interact with Faith.
“Katie Waters has been instrumental in helping us in the schools,” said MaryAnn of Northfield Public Schools Early Childhood Special Education service coordinator Waters.
Waters praises the family’s efforts.
“Faith is the sweetest, smiliest little girl you’ll ever see,” said Waters. “She’s growing and changing all the time, and MaryAnn and Shelia are doing everything they can to make sure Faith reaches her highest potential.”
The pair are absolutely committed to doing everything within their power to help Faith succeed. In addition to the numerous doctors and therapists on Faith’s team, the Jakes are grateful to the ASL interpreters who enable them to more easily communicate with those team members, thus letting them understand Faith’s needs and what is at stake.
“All the interpreters have known us and Faith since she was born and have given us the access to communicate with all these people,” said MaryAnn. “We still have a medical journey ahead with Faith, as far as what she struggles with, and we are thankful to everyone who has been working with us and Faith. Without their ongoing help and support, we wouldn’t be where we are now. We can’t complain; we just have to be happy.”
Keeping Faith
In the apartment complex where the Jakes reside, Faith is practically a celebrity.
“Our neighbors here are all very supportive and say she’s so cute,” said MaryAnn. “She loves school [Early Childhood Family Education classes] and all her friends.”
Shelia said the family hasn’t attended any local churches yet due to Faith’s fragile health amid COVID concerns, but they look forward to doing so when that is less of a concern.
To an outsider, the daily obstacles the Jakes family must hurdle might seem insurmountable — but they don’t see it that way.
“Faith helps us feel hope and positivity,” said Shelia. “People think, ‘You’re deaf, you can’t do that,’ but look at our child; she is successful, she is growing and teaching us so much about the world through our experiences with her.”
Added MaryAnn, “There’s so much love; we’re just amazed at how much love she’s given us, and while she’s learning from everyone else, we’re learning from her.”
The Jakes are pleased to share their story, both so they can express their appreciation to the many helpers they’ve encountered and to dispel the belief that Down syndrome kids need pity. MaryAnn said the following is their favorite quote: “I am not just a Down syndrome child; I am a child that just happens to have Down syndrome. I have an infectious laugh and amazing eyes and always know when you need a hug. I am a gift as well all children are, but I’m a special gift to a set of mommies who love me unconditionally.”
Waters concurs. “MaryAnn and Shelia are doing a wonderful job as parents,” said Waters. “Faith is blessed to be able to call them mom and momma.”