Re-enactors shared the stories behind the 1876 deadly First National Bank of Northfield robbery during Northfield Public School visits Friday as part of the Defeat of Jesse James Days.
The stories of Frank James, the oldest brother of Jesse James and one of the robbery participants, was portrayed. The legendary bank robber himself was also re-enacted. The criminal lives of the brothers and their views on the world around them were described.
2019 DJJD Ambassadors were recognized, and students were allowed to ask re-enactors questions about the robbery.
One of the re-enactors portrayed the story of Joseph Lee Heywood, a 39-year-old banker when the James-Younger Gang attempted to rob First National Bank. Heywood is credited with allowing enough time for the robbers to either be shot and killed or run out of town by refusing to open the safe.
Events continue Friday night with a carnival, Bingo on Bridge Square, a play, “The Great Northfield Robbery: A Love Story,” and the P.R.C.A. Professional Rodeo. Full days of DJJD events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.