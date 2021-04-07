A Northfield teenager was killed Sunday in a rollover crash near Bangor, Wisconsin.
The 17-year-old girl, whose name and age have not been released due to the person being a juvenile, was reportedly driving a vehicle traveling at high speed when it rolled over into coming traffic and landed on its roof at approximately 11:50 a.m. near the Bangor exit on Interstate 90, a little more than 10 miles east of La Crosse, Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Toma Post.
Fire and emergency medical service crews extracted the driver, who was taken to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, where she died.
The passenger of the vehicle, a 14-year-old boy whose name has also not been released, sustained injuries described as non life-threatening.