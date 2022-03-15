In just three weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to embark on a full scale invasion of Ukraine set into motion a series of drastic policy changes with impacts that will be felt even halfway across the world in southern Minnesota.
Coming after years of lower level hostilities between the two countries, the Russian invasion garnered massive condemnation across regional and ideological lines that have become ever deeper in the current polarized era.
Roughly 17,000 Minnesotans claim some form of Ukrainian ancestry, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. Given the Ukrainian-American community’s robust presence in Minnesota, it’s little surprise that state leaders were quick to condemn the invasion.
On March 6, a rally was held in support of Ukraine on the steps of the state Capitol, with Gov. Tim Walz in attendance. In addition to offering words of solidarity, Walz, along with DFL and Republican members of the Minnesota Legislature, have taken action as well.
Walz signed an executive order March 4, directing state agencies to terminate any contracts with Russian entities. Last week, a bipartisan group of legislators introduced a bill to codify Walz’s executive actions and build on them.
Under the bill introduced by Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis, in the House and Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, in the Senate, Minnesota’s pension funds would become fully divested from Russian-linked assets and securities within 15 months.
Both Republicans and DFLers indicated that they planned to amend the bill to include Belarus, which has supported the Russian invasion. According to a statement from the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus, roughly $53 million in Russian-linked securities are currently a part of the state’s investment portfolio and would be affected.
Minnesota isn’t the only state to divest from Russian-owned assets in its pension funds. On March 4, the New York State Teachers Retirement System announced that it was in the process of dropping about $125 million in Russian-linked investments from its portfolio.
Even larger losses for Russia could be looming out west. According to Reuters, California’s CalPERS (Public Employees Retirement System) and CalSTRS (California State Teachers Retirement System) hold an astonishing $1.5 billion in Russian investments, which Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislators in both parties would like to see divested.
Local impact
The largest conflict in Europe since WWII, the Russian-Ukraine conflict has already produced a humanitarian crisis of extreme proportions. In just three weeks, 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees have been created and 2 million more Ukranians have already been displaced.
St. Olaf Professor Anna Kuxhausen said that the way the Russians have waged the war has been particularly unnerving and has increased the suffering substantially, by hitting civilian targets and often failing to establish evacuation corridors for fleeing civilians.
“The situation in Ukraine is an absolute humanitarian disaster, and that’s something that should concern all of us,” she said.
The full impact of the large refugee outflows is certain to be felt by countries in Europe, as well as the U.S., for years to come. More immediate is the impact of sanctions and other newly erected economic barriers between Russia and much of the rest of the world.
While governments across the world have taken strong actions, Gustavus Adolphus College Political Science Professor Mimi Gerstbauer said she was particularly astonished at how quickly the private sector sprung into action to boycott and isolate Russia.
“It's astounding to see this cancellation of Russia,” she said. “Huge companies have decided to reduce or shutter operations in Russia, totally voluntarily.”
Although Russia’s economy is smaller than that of Texas, the ostracization of Russia from the global economy has driven already high energy prices even higher. In turn, that’s contributed to runaway inflation by making the cost of essentially every good and service higher.
“Fuel costs affect everything — prices go up and the discretionary spending dollars that people have go down,” said Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson. “Every extra dollar you pay for fuel is a dollar you aren't spending on something else.”
U.S. businesses and families have felt the pain, even though the U.S. is a net exporter of gas, with Canada by far the largest source of oil imported to the U.S. That’s because Russia has been a key exporter to Europe, which is now looking for new sources of oil.
The conflict could also have a major impact on local ag producers. Before the conflict, Ukraine had also established itself as a major player in ag, becoming the second largest exporter of grain to Europe and doing significant business with African and Asian countries as well.
While corn and wheat prices are up in anticipation of potentially limited supply, Rice County Farmers President Steven Read fears that much of those potential gains are likely to get eaten up by inflation related to fuel and other costs, as well as supply chain issues.
“The overall supply chain issues are having huge (impacts),” Read said via text message. “Too many tractors, skid loaders, equipment are sitting in machine sheds waiting for parts.”
Takes on the war from southern Minnesota
Carleton College Professor of Public Policy Greg Marfleet said that he believes concerns over inflation and supply chain issues may have been a reason Russia chose to pursue the invasion now, hoping that such challenges would limit the west’s willingness to use sanctions.
Kuxhausen said that the Russian government’s decision may have been influenced by the recent retirement of Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany, as well as political divisions in the U.S. She also believes the Russians badly underestimated Ukrainian resistance as well.
“I think (Putin) had a sense of America not being at its most unified or strongest,” Kuxhausen said. “He also wasn't expecting such resistance in Ukraine.”
Gerstbauer attributed the Russian government’s decision to invade Ukraine first and foremost to Russian fears that Ukraine was moving towards a close alliance with Europe. She added that a largely toothless western response to the invasion of Crimea also invited further aggression.
“Ukraine was the second largest Soviet Republic in the USSR, a major grain producer, and as it has been deciding it's identity, it’s been swinging more and more towards Europe,” she said. “Russia has been very concerned about its loss of influence.”
Even though Russia has occupied Crimea since 2014 and supported breakaway states in the Donbass region, Gerstbauer was shocked that Putin opted for a full scale invasion of the country. She noted that such an effort has traditionally been very rare.
“One of the most fundamental rules of our international system is that you don't invade another country,” she said. “It’s not a very common event.”
So far, the Russian leader has managed to maintain strong support for the war effort at home, through what Gerstbauer characterized as a sophisticated propaganda effort. Still, what exactly his endgame is, and whether he will be able to achieve it, is unclear.
Over the long term, Kuxhausen said she believes it is unlikely that the Ukranians will be able to hold off the Russians. Instead, she fears Putin’s endgame now may be a full scale occupation of the country, which would have to overcome ongoing resistance.
Gerstbauer said that’s difficult to imagine, with even a Russian puppet government likely to face strong resistance. Yet by taking and destroying the capital city of Kyiv, Marfleet believes that the Russians might be able to force the country to sign away significant parts of its sovereignty.
“They could take Kyiv and destroy it, then make an agreement for Ukraine to become a neutral state,” he said.