The Northfield Public Schools School Board on Monday night gave Superintendent Matt Hillmann a near-perfect score in a performance review.
Hillmann scored a 4.94 rating on a five-point scale. As part of the process, the seven school board members completed numeric ratings for 48 job tasks.
Chair Julie Pritchard presented the results to Hillmann during a July 1 meeting. The appraisal period was from July 1, 2019, to June 30.
"In summary, board members gave Dr. Hillmann an exceedingly positive annual performance appraisal," Pritchard said in a review document. "His noted high level of knowledge, experience, vision and passion for his work as well as his strength of leadership gives the board great confidence in his ability to tackle the complex challenges the district will face, particularly in the coming school year."
The board believes Hillmann also shows strong guiding principles and frequently motivates and inspires staff members. As evidence, School Board member Rob Hardy cited the inclusion of a guiding principle calling for those associated with the district to give themselves grace as a positive indication of Hillmann’s leadership.
Pritchard said Hillmann’s rating reflects his “outstanding work on unprecedented challenges,” after COVID-19 ended in-person instruction in March.
Following the introduction of distance learning, the district surveyed stakeholders, ensured all students had access to necessary technology, served tens of thousands of meals to the community, hosted a child care program at Bridgewater Elementary School, followed state guidelines and assumed other responsibilities.
“Thank you for being such an excellent captain of the Northfield Public Schools ship as we navigate through this COVID-19 storm,” Pritchard said.
To the board, his work is even more impressive in that the 2019-20 school year was only Hillmann's fourth as superintendent.
“He truly excels at his job,” Pritchard said.
The board selected Hillmann for the position in April 2016 after former Superintendent Chris Richardson retired. Hillmann, who used to be the district’s director of administrative services, had essentially trained for the superintendent position the three years prior, working directly under Richardson and leading in several key areas, including finance, buildings and grounds, human resources, technology and child nutrition.
Through Hillmann’s leadership, the district has participated in implicit bias and cultural competency training through a partnership with the Equity Alliance of Minnesota. According to the board, the forming of the district's Equity and Advocacy Committee under Hillmann's leadership has made the district a leader on equality-related matters. Hillmann has been recognized statewide by being invited to join the Minnesota Equity Partnership's Superintendent Race Equity Leadership Network.
In response to the board’s acclaim, Hillmann said it is his “honor and privilege” to work with the members. He also credited school principals and staff, his assistant, Anita Aase, who helps him navigate day-to-day tasks; Erin Bailey, director of community services; and Director of Assessment Services Hope Langston.
“It’s the hardest job I’ve ever had, but it’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Hillmann said.