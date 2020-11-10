Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... ...MIXED PRECIPITATION CONTINUING IN WESTERN WISCONSIN... .PRECIPITATION HAS MOSTLY TRANSITIONED TO SNOW ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA, WITH A MIX OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW EXPECTED THROUGH THE EVENING IN WESTERN WISCONSIN. 4 TO 7 INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED FROM REDWOOD FALLS TO MORA. 2 TO 5 INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED FROM MANKATO, THROUGH THE TWIN CITIES, TOWARD SIREN, WISCONSIN. A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THROUGH THIS EVENING, INCLUDING THE TWIN CITIES METRO. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR AREAS FROM RED WING, TO EAU CLAIRE, TO LADYSMITH WHERE SOME LIGHT ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE LIKELY; AND ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA THROUGH THE EVENING WHERE A FEW INCHES OF SNOW ARE LIKELY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&