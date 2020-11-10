The Minnesota Department of Health will administer free nasal swab COVID-19 tests for Northfield Public Schools staff and students Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 at Northfield Middle School in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Testing hours have not been announced. Superintendent Matt Hillmann said more details will be announced soon.
In noting Northfield will be the first district in the state to host such testing, Superintendent Matt Hillmann added that he traveled to Rochester last month on behalf of the Minnesota School Board Association and met with Dr. Deborah Birx, considered the top White House advisor on the virus. Following the visit, Hillmann contacted Rice County Public Health and was put in touch with the Minnesota Department of Health.
The MDH-funded testing is considered key as health officials believe one of the main components of controlling the spread of COVID-19 is testing possibly asymptomatic carriers. As evidence, Hillmann noted the comparatively high number of COVID-19 cases at University of Wisconsin-Madison, a college that hasn’t regularly tested all students, compared to Boston University, a school that has engaged in regular testing.
The tests would detect the genetic material of the virus. Hillmann said there has been “a fairly low” testing request rate from staff. Approximately 11% of 400 district members surveyed indicated they would not take the test.
The announcement comes less than a month after Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the expansion of the state’s saliva testing program, including the opening of new saliva testing sites and a pilot of the mail order program. Semi-permanent saliva testing sites have since opened in at least two locations and offer free saliva tests to any Minnesotan who feels the need to be tested.
MDH continues to push statewide testing to gain a better idea of the spread of the virus and is partnering with local public health officials and other community partners to offer testing.
“Minnesota’s COVID-19 pandemic is entering an alarming new stage with rapidly increasing cases,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We are seeing record numbers of new cases every few days, and some of the hottest spots are in Greater Minnesota. We desperately need all Minnesotans to help slow the spread by following guidelines for social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and seeking out testing. Testing is a critical tool for understanding who is sick, and then isolating and quarantining as necessary to slow the spread of this disease.”