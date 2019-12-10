Northfielder Han Fuchs-Aldrich has been crowned Mrs. Minnesota Universal.
Fuchs-Aldrich will compete in May in Colorado for the Mrs. USA Universal title. During the process, she will undergo an in-depth interview, and fitness and evening gown competitions. If she captures that title, she will fly in October to Bali, Indonesia, to compete for the international Mrs. Universal 2020 title.
“It’s surreal to me,” Fuchs-Aldrich said.
“Han was a breath of fresh air,” said Victoria Hughes, owner of the Mrs. Universal title, in a press release. “She had a quality about her that made her very approachable and down-to-earth. We look forward to all that she does throughout her reign, especially in her home state of Minnesota.”
Fuchs-Aldrich was Mrs. Rice County 2019 and third runner up at Mrs. Minnesota America in 2019. She has made more than 100 public appearances this year and has spoken at public events and women’s conferences to share her platform, encouraging women to speak out about their struggles.
The release states she is a 40 under 40 honoree, serves as president and ambassador on the boards of multiple organizations, founded Glam Jam in 2019 and is involved in the business community.
Fuchs-Aldrich has a career and background in marketing and helps run Aldrich Consulting with her husband, Chad Aldrich. A part-time model, she has four children, and she enjoys outdoor activities like hiking, off-roading, fishing, camping and shooting as well as the fashion and beauty industry.
Fuchs-Aldrich is using her title to empower other women to share their struggles.
“I believe we are here on Earth to serve a purpose and to share our life experiences and journey with others,” she said. “Those with the least ideal past are able to touch many lives, and my mission is to continue being the hands (and) feet of Jesus and serve as many people as I can.”
She said she wants others to understand that what other people think is unimportant as long as you have a healthy self-view. To Fuchs-Aldrich, it is important for people to live Christ-like lives.
“Our strength comes from our weakness,” she said. “We are born to be real, not perfect.”
Her husband, Chad Aldrich, said he was “incredibly proud” of his wife for her accomplishments.
“She has inspired so many, young and old, to become better versions of themselves,” he said. “Not only is she an intelligent business woman, but she has an absolutely kind heart and beautiful soul. I cannot wait to see what she does in the coming year and beyond.”
Fuchs-Aldrich said she enjoys serving others, especially women in the community. She plans to continue sharing her story, which began in Thailand. Her family, in the pursuit of a better life, escaped to the Philippines by boat in search of a better life. The family was then sponsored to come to the U.S. in 1982 when she was 7 months old.
Her family was nomadic for a while, as they sought to find a home before settling in 1987 in Faribault. Fuchs-Aldrich has lived locally since then, and 10 years ago, she moved to Northfield. She worked for the Faribault Daily News from 2001 to 2014 when she left to join a Twin Cities-based marketing agency.
She has competed in pageants before, placing in the top 10 in Mrs. Minnesota Teen USA her senior year of high school. She took time off of pageantry and modeling as an adult to raise her children.
Fuchs-Aldrich credits Celebration Church in Lakeville for her development.
“The church community has really shaped who I am,” she said.