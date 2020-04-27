With COVID-19 bringing many unanswered questions and an uncertain future for schools throughout the region, school officials agree on one thing: Distance learning brought on by the pandemic will cause long-lasting changes to how education is delivered.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said although there isn’t enough clarity to understand what those changes will be, in-person education will remain an essential component of instruction because of the personal bonds the format allows for students and staff, an essential component of learning.
“Education is a human endeavor that is an interpersonal experience,” he said.
Hillmann expects the strategies educators develop during distance learning will help the district better tailor learning based on each student's strengths. The success some students have achieved while learning remotely has also opened possibilities of continuing remote learning for some once social distancing restrictions are eased.
Hillmann said distance learning could allow students to take courses they previously couldn’t due to a shortage of qualified instructors.
Owatonna Public Schools Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Krell said although COVID-19 is causing challenges, the pandemic will bring “great opportunities.”
To her, distance learning necessitated by the pandemic could result in long-term changes such as the institution of blended, hybrid classes at the high school. Such a format could mean in-person instruction once or twice a week with the rest of learning taking place online.
“It would be a mistake for us not to learn from the things that go really, really well during this transition time,” Krell said.
Owatonna Director of Finance and Operations Amanda Heilman said while some students have struggled with the new format, others are thriving. Going forward, she said, educators will need to strike a balance between in-person and remote learning.
Long-term changes in Owatonna Public Schools could also include using technology to a greater extent in classrooms.
Leaders say distance learning transition successful
Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker spoke highly of the work his district's School Board, students and staff have done during the distance learning process. He added attendance rates are higher now than they were last year.
“It’s going very well,” he said. “Our teachers are doing a good job of reaching out.”
To Sesker, Gov. Tim Walz did a good job of understanding the impact distance learning would have on districts and giving them a couple weeks to plan for the change.
Sesker said the district has ironed out most of the challenges it’s faced, which revolved mainly around limited technology access for some.
In the beginning of the process, Sesker estimated 180 to 190 families didn’t have access to needed technology. Since then, that gap has been narrowed to 30 families. Some of which don’t want the technology, he said, while others have proved difficult to get hold of. The students who are not taking part in distance learning by digital means are learning by paper and pencil. Under this scenario, some principals have delivered packages right to the door while others have had materials mailed to their homes.
Another challenge has been ensuring teachers have enough free time to remain mentally healthy while still delivering a quality curriculum as they adjust to working from home.
Heilman said Owatonna staff have embraced distance learning and have been creative in educating students.
In Northfield, Superintendent Hillmann said the district has been fortunate to have the technological infrastructure in place to make distance learning relatively easy. Students in grades three through 12 each had their own iPad, while at the early elementary level there was one iPad for every two students. Northfield Healthy Community Initiative has provided iPads for 15 families across Northfield, and the district provided 50 hot spots for student access.
Distance learning has also shown that school districts do far more than provide an education. Hillmann noted the number of meals Northfield Public Schools has served during the pandemic has drastically increased from 4,800 the first week of distance learning to at least 10,000 this week. The absence of athletics and other activities has made the importance of the school district within the community even more acute, Hillmann said.
“It has been successful when we have looked at it across the board,” Hillmann said.
Owatonna and Northfield have surveyed parents and students to gauge their opinions on distance learning. Krell noted Owatonna staff will begin to debrief on the strengths and challenges of distance learning, and move forward with ideas during statewide professional development days May 1 and May 4.
Northfield staff are surveying attendance on a weekly basis and are reaching out to students who aren't "in class."
Hillmann said he is pleased with initial staff and parent survey results about distance learning. He noted 91% rated communication as being good or excellent. Nearly 80% said assignments/activities were clear and 75% rated distance learning activities highly.
That’s not to say there haven’t been difficulties. The district is providing child care for the children of essential employees, but it hasn’t received a reimbursement guarantee from the state.
Distance learning will remain in place for at least the rest of the 2019-20 school year and could last for longer after Gov. Tim Walz announced last week that schools would remain closed through the end of the academic year.