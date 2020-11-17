Earlier this month, Hideaway Coffeehouse and Winebar owner Joan Spaulding announced her restaurant has cut back slightly on hours due to staffing shortages and other COVID-19 complications.
Spaulding, who anticipates the change will be needed throughout the winter as the pandemic is expected to continue hampering life, noting the revenue losses inflicted on her business since the start of the pandemic, anticipates needing grant money to sustain her business through the winter. She's considering outside radiant heaters that will allow patrons to eat outside on relatively warm days.
Seeing the problems Spaulding and other local business owners face, and as Gov. Tim Walz further restricts restaurants to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Northfield Economic Development Authority is seeking to gather input to ensure the local economy weathers the pandemic. During an EDA meeting last month, members suggested implementing loan deferrals and gaining a broader understanding of how Northfield businesses are faring. The topic could again be discussed during this month’s meeting.
EDA member Jessica Peterson White said she “absolutely agrees” with receiving quality data from businesses but acknowledged the staffing difficulties that could potentially complicate any plans. Peterson White acknowledged being worried about the restaurant sector because another round of federal funding hasn’t been announced.
“Clearly we need to figure out how to target assistance and really plan for the kind of assistance that businesses do need,” she said. Also, she said city officials must quickly gather feedback on whether the steps it takes are helping and consider the steps local economic development officials could take to improve the situation for local business owners.
“The kinds of data that are available are lagging indicators and they’re limited in their specificity,” Peterson White said.
Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson suggested the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism distribute another survey to gauge the feelings of local business owners.
EDA member Michael Strobel, CEO and president of Aurora Pharmaceutical, said his No. 1 goal throughout the pandemic has been to avoid layoffs. Though he acknowledged June and July were difficult months for his business, the situation has since improved. Still, he doesn’t know what the next six to 12 months will bring and suggests the EDA offer general assistance, like placing heaters on sidewalks and enacting temporary sidewalk closures to help restaurants adjust to losses.
The city has already allocated $500,000 in federal funding for local businesses and nonprofits. In early September, the council allocated $300,000 in business grants. Of that, up to $10,000 is possible for each project, and $50,000 was reserved for minority-owned businesses. In addition, councilors in August provided $75,000 to the city for work relating to downtown outdoor furnishings and equipment for added physical distancing during the pandemic.
Chamber: Cancellation of college events harms retail, hospitality
Carleton and St. Olaf colleges are significant economic drivers for Northfield and have returned for in-person instruction.
EDA member Rachel Leatham, associate director of Carleton’s Career Center, said the nearly 1,600 on-campus students are managing the situation well and are generally optimistic. However, she said there is uncertainty over what the situation of the pandemic will look like once students return from winter break in January.
Fellow EDA member and St. Olaf Vice President for Advancement Enoch Blazis said on-campus COVID-19 cases “are really low,” and officials have conducted random community testing to track residential positive tests. He noted college officials plan to break the current on-campus bubble for Thanksgiving, and that the January term is already scheduled to be in a remote format. Still, 300 students will remain on campus for longer. Students returning to campus will be tested twice.
Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Lisa Peterson, however, noted the local hospitality and retail outlets have been hard hit due to the cancellation of college events. She noted the Chamber is targeting areas one to three hours from town in which to advertise the city . It's also partnering with the city and government boards to formulate a business advocacy approach and creating a virtual Shop Small campaign to celebrate small businesses.
“We are also targeting outdoor activities and recreation as a safe way to enjoy Northfield and the surrounding communities,” Peterson said.
QB Club owner hopes to avoid 2nd shutdown
Quarterback Club owner Dale Finger says his establishment is doing OK during the pandemic. However, as COVID-19 cases increase and winter nears, Finger, who has also had to shorten hours of operation and work with limited indoor capacity, is aware of the uncertainty of the next few months and hopes to avoid another state shutdown that could negatively impact his establishment and others throughout the community.
To Finger, the Quarterback Club was fortunate to have already had a takeout presence prior to the onset of the pandemic, which shuttered in-door dining throughout the country. Finger noted the Quarterback Club is now creating more to-go eating for those who are uncomfortable with eating inside the restaurant. He expressed confidence that a vaccine will soon be available to lessen the future impacts of the pandemic.