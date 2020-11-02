When longtime Northfield resident Marvin Grundhoefer died last month, he left a legacy of community service and legal work that will forever be associated with his name.
Grundhoefer was born Aug. 19, 1927, in St. Paul. He later attended St. Thomas College and St. Paul College of Law (now Mitchell Hamline School of Law) before moving to Northfield and starting a law practice with classmate Robert Kucera.
Grundhoefer married his wife, Jackie Hughes, in June 1955 in Le Center. The couple had five children before Jackie died in September 1989. He then married Judy Hagen in 1995.
Decades of public service
A music enthusiast, Grundhoefer joined a musician’s union as a 14-year-old pianist to help fill a depleted roster of players during World War II. Grundhoefer later became heavily involved in Northfield public life. He was a member of the Lions Club, Jaycees, Knights of Columbus, Northfield Golf Club, Northfield Hospital, Northfield Retirement Center, Cambridge Regional Treatment Center and Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee. He was also a Joseph Lee Heywood Distinguished Service Award recipient and Church of St. Dominic member for nearly seven decades as a pianist/organist.
One of Grundhoefer's campaign pledges during a successful 1969 mayoral run was to help build the public safety center where the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services station at Fifth Street and Hwy. 3 is now. That plan came to fruition, and the space was occupied by Northfield police and fire crews until the Police Department moved into its own space in 2014. The local titan was again elected mayor in 1992.
Grundhoefer was a co-founder of Northfield Industrial Corp., a private company which successfully brought companies such as Fareway Foods and Cardinal Glass to town decades ago.
He was a lawyer with the Northfield law firm Grundhoefer & Ludescher. A lawyer with more than 60 years of experience, he concentrated on estate planning, real estate matters and handling transactions for small businesses. For many years he was a part-time public defender who handled child protection and termination of parental rights cases.
Grundhoefer’s long time law partner, David Ludescher, began working with him in 1989. A Farmington native, Ludescher had gone to college and law school with Grundhoefer’s son, Pete, and was familiar with the city. Ludescher said Grundhoefer was a throwback to an era where lawyers brought a more personal touch compared to today’s strict, law-based environment. He praised Grundhoefer for consulting his clients on all options and establishing good relationships with everyone.
“He was both a lawyer and a counselor at law,” Ludescher said.
Though Grundhoefer had mainly transitioned to probate and real estate work by the late 1980s, Ludescher noted he still was a public defender until well past his 80th birthday and enjoyed working with juveniles to get their lives back in order. Even after retiring in 2013, Grundhoefer continued doing legal work until 2017.
“For him it wasn’t a job; that was a part of his life,” Ludescher said.
Tom Neuville, who practiced law with Grundhoefer from 1976-2008, described his former partner as “loyal to everyone.”
“He loved Northfield,” Neuville said. “He loved his law office and everyone in it.”
‘A gentleman's gentleman.'
The personal accounts of Grundhoefer’s generosity are numerous.
One of Ludescher’s earliest memories of working with Grundhoefer symbolized the approach Grundhoefer took in his personal and professional life.
“When I was here early and probably not paying my own way, he said something like, ‘Don’t you worry if the office has enough money. You’ll always get paid. You have a wife and family,'” Ludescher said.
In one case, Ludescher remembered his former partner offering, at a minimal cost, to represent a mother who was struggling to keep her children.
“‘I’m not doing it for the money, I’m doing it for her,’” Ludescher remembered Grundhoefer telling him. “‘She needs the help.’”
Northfielder Jerry Sackmaster, a former neighbor, developed a friendship with Grundhoefer through their shared board service. Grundhoefer coached Sackmaster’s children at St. Dominic School.
Sackmaster remembered asked his friend how he had been able to fund the education of his five children. Grundhoefer reportedly replied: ‘Never take away the opportunity for kids to make it on their own.’
They also bonded over shared family tragedies. Sackmaster remembers Marvin and Judy for always being there for his family when they returned home following hospital stays.
“He was my mentor,” he noted of Grundhoefer.
“He’s just a gentleman’s gentleman.”
‘He made a big difference’
Lions Club Secretary Linda Banks served with Grundhoefer since 1996. Since then, Lions Club members focus on child vision screening for disadvantaged youth. During Grundhoefer’s tenure, the Lions Club also helped develop soccer fields within the city along with undertaking other Northfield projects. Grundhoefer was honored with the Melvin Jones Award as a Lions Club member who was active within his community.
“He made a big difference,” Banks said.
Grundhoefer played piano during Lions Club-sponsored pancake breakfasts, fundraisers and anniversary meetings.
“It just livened up the meetings, made the meetings more fun,” Banks said.
Grundhoefer’s health was failing in his final years. Despite that, Banks remembered him as always wanting to come to meetings to play the piano.
He would always speak to everybody.
“We’ll miss him,” Banks said.