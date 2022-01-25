Climate change, township development, affordable housing and member coalitions were major topics on the agenda at the Jan. 18 Northfield City Council meeting.
Climate change
Bruce Anderson, of the Northfield Environmental Quality Commission, gave a presentation outlining the need for a Climate Emergency Declaration. Anderson said over 2,000 jurisdictions in 36 countries have adopted such declarations after seeing an increase in unprecedented weather events, like the tornados in December that the Northfield area experienced.
Anderson said the goal would be to become carbon free by 2040.
Under "What we're doing," the document said, "Local governments of all sizes and in all regions of Minnesota will join in declaring a Climate Emergency on January 24th or 25th, calling for immediate action at all levels of government to address the climate crisis. By acting simultaneously, these statewide localities expect to amplify their impact, speaking together to urge local, state and federal action."
The emergency calls for a "mobilization of government and society to make significant progress on climate change by 2030."
The council passed the Climate Emergency Declaration resolution as part of its consent agenda.
Forest Bridgewater Development
Glen Castore. Bridgewater supervisor, and Charlie Peters, Forest Township supervisor and member of the Rice County Planning Commission, discussed the Forest Bridgewater Joint Powers Development District, which could provide sewer and water infrastructure along County Road 1 and Interstate 35.
With the new Rice County Comprehensive Plan, they said Hwy. 19 would be zoned from agricultural to commercial/industrial. Since development is expected to take place in that area, and local government bodies want to see infrastructure in place, their goal would be to maintain some control over development and coordinate with Rice County.
About two years ago, after the Wolf Creek race track development failed and a feasibility study for the interchange at County Road 9 and I-35 was conducted, Castore said conversations between the townships about how to manage the development along that corridor began in earnest.
"We recognized we had common issues with developments that would have a big effect on both of our communities," Castore said. "It's unusual for townships to take the initiative here."
After the townships signed the Joint Powers Agreement in August, they've been working with two development groups on financing and engineering. One development company is focusing on the properties along the railroad lines in Bridgewater Township, while the other is handling the development prospects along I-35 and County Road 1.
Castore said the biggest challenges for attracting companies to the area are a minimal labor pool and affordable housing.
He explained that, when Amazon explores building a distribution center somewhere, they always look to see where employees could live within 21 minutes of driving time to the center. Companies that may develop in this area would likely look for the same.
Besides labor and affordable housing, Castore also explained that permits would be needed for new businesses from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MPCA regulates wastewater treatment facilities, holding ponds and spray ponds. He said the MPCA tests the soil for clay deposits which prevent the soil from absorbing water.
The upside for development along this corridor is that it would substantially grow the tax base for Rice County, Castore said.
The joint powers group expects a report from the engineering firm by the end of February.
"We will stay in touch with city administrators in both Faribault and Northfield," he said.
Councilor Brad Ness said there are several ways to cooperate by tax sharing and revenue sharing. Mayor Pownell asked how much would it cost Northfield to extend services. Castore and Peters said a revenue bond would be issued. They estimated a water tower and spray field would cost approximately $10 million.
Affordable Housing
Melissa Hanson, housing coordinator, delivered a presentation to the council called "Local Housing Trust Fund Basics."
Tools to encourage affordable housing include tax abatement, community block grants and HRA community partnerships, like Three Rivers Community Action, Northfield Community Action, Northfield Union of Youth, Habitat for Humanity Rice County and Northfield Racial and Ethnic Equity Collaborative.
Mayor Pownell said finding a solution to affordable homeowners was so difficult, mainly because renting is easier than owning.
"It's very expensive to build a single family home in Northfield," Hanson said. "We need to come together to find solutions to bridge the gap. Stay tuned.”
Cathy Sherman, co-chair at Northfield Shed thanked Melissa for work to make home ownership more affordable.
"We are here and ready to partner," Sherman said. "I applaud you. The missing piece is finding a property to purchase under $300,000. Many are waiting. Let’s take these steps."
Representing Northfield's Spanish speaking community, Mar Valdecantos said "A housing trust fund is urgent. HRA needs representation from more Spanish-speaking people." She then repeated the same statement in Spanish.
Coalition Membership
The council considered the resolution to join the membership in the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities. Council Ness was in favor of joining and said he would serve on its board. Councilor Suzie Nakisian said she couldn't justify the cost of this organization.
Mayor Pownell said she was concerned there was too much overlap with the National League of Cities, an organization Northfield is already a member of that aligns more closely with metro cities than CGMC. The motion to join failed to pass.