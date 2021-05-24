The Northfield Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee announced late last week that its optimistic that the city’s largest celebration will take place this year close to full capacity after most in-person events were canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Thursday's announcement came after Gov. Tim Walz removed capacity limits and additional COVID-19 restrictions as more Minnesotans became vaccinated against the virus and deaths and illnesses continue falling. DJJD, a multi-day celebration the weekend after Labor Day, is considered one of the largest community celebrations in Minnesota and draws an estimated 200,000 people to Northfield annually. Events include re-enactors portraying the 1876 First National Bank robbery, car show, live music, and other activities.
“The DJJD committee, along with city staff and local health officials, are hopeful that the 2021 Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration will take place in as close to full capacity as possible,” the committee wrote. “The DJJD Committee remains committed to hosting a safe celebration for all, and will continue ahead with plans for the 2021 celebration (while) making certain accommodations to increase sanitation measures through celebration events when and where possible.”
Last year, DJJD included a one-day limited event with most activities pushed online.
DJJD Committee General Chair Galen Malecha noted the event is “a great economic booster” for Northfield. He noted plans would only change if Walz issues new restrictions due to another viral outbreak, a situation he doesn’t currently envision happening.
“It brings a lot of people to the community,” he said of DJJD. “There’s a lot of people in the community that participate in various events.”
Other large community events are also back on following Walz’s announcement, including the Minnesota Street Rod Association-sponsored Back to the ‘50s Weekend from June 18-20, and the Freeborn County Fair from Aug. 3-8. The Twin Cities celebration Basilica Block Party is expected to take place in September, the Steele County Free Fair is planned from Aug. 17-22, and the Rice County Fair is scheduled from July 21-25.