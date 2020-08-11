Initial primary numbers Tuesday covering seven of the eight Northfield precincts indicated resounding support for incumbent Mayor Rhonda Pownell in a three-way contest with challengers David Ludescher and Jon Denison.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, Pownell had received 2,239 votes — slightly more than 70%. Ludescher, a former Northfield city councilor, received 754 votes — 23.59% — and is likely to face Pownell in the Nov. 3 election. Denison has received 203 votes — 6.35%.
Pownell was first elected to the council in 2008. After two terms, and an unsuccessful first run for mayor in 2012, she was elected in a close race against incumbent Mayor Dana Graham in 2016.
Ludescher, an attorney who was elected as a Northfield city councilor in 2012, vacated his spot in 2016, at the time citing irreconcilable differences in philosophy with other councilors. Denison, a councilor from 2006-2010, has unsuccessfully run for mayor and council a number of times since.
Absentee ballots will be accepted until midday Thursday. Absentee ballots are proving to have a major impact this year as voters cast their ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is also expected to play a role in November’s election.
Pownell and Denison didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Ludescher declined to comment.
Look to the News for more information as it is released.