The Tavern of Northfield is now not expected to open until this summer due to a longer than expected insurance process after a fire last June at an upstairs restaurant.
The restaurant had been pegged to open no later than this month after the June 30 fire at Chapati. An unattended pot on a stove with food on it became on-fire after heat was applied.
The Tavern kitchen was destroyed in the fire. However, there is still equipment that can be used.
Archer House and Tavern of Northfield Co-Owner Brett Reese said damage, now estimated at more than $500,000, is worse than initially estimated. He acknowledged that a lot of people are looking for the restaurant to re-open and that The Tavern of Northfield has a strong reputation built on nearly 35 years of reputation.
“We’re sad that we have not gotten it open yet,” Reese said.
Chapati sustained less damage from the fire. The restaurant has since re-opened.