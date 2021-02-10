A former Northfield Early Ventures employee fired in December after placing melatonin into at least one infant bottle possibly engaged in a pattern of “recurring maltreatment” at the facility over two years.
That’s according to a report released Feb. 3 by the Minnesota Department of Human Services following an investigation into the actions of the former employee, who was fired Dec. 2 after Northfield school officials discovered she placed the dietary supplement, often used to aid those who suffer from insomnia, into at least one infant’s bottle.
District officials reportedly learned Nov. 30 that staff had found small tablets of melatonin in the infant room at Early Ventures, a child care center operated by Northfield Public Schools. Melatonin is a hormone the brain produces in response to darkness.
According to the Department of Human Services, multiple employees reported finding tablets similar to the melatonin over the previous two years, including in a child’s bottle, on the floor behind a refrigerator, on a shelf by bottle warmers,and on the floor near a rocking chair in an area where children crawled/played. The former employee reportedly told them the tablets were mints.
Two employees reported that when each had worked in the infant classroom with the former employee, children were sometimes more fussy, tired and had erratic sleep schedules. Those symptoms allegedly improved once the former employee was suspended. At least a half dozen family members reported their children had experienced “irregular sleep patterns both at the facility and at home and either slept more than normal at the facility" or did not sleep much at home.
“These allegations, which resulted in a determination of substantiated maltreatment against a child care center staff person, are very troubling,” said DHS Public Information Officer Katie Bauer. “The Department of Human Services has disqualified the staff person involved from working with children and vulnerable adults. The circumstances, however, are extremely rare. The vast majority of child care providers work diligently to keep children in their care safe and healthy. In this incident, child care center staff took the allegations seriously and quickly followed up. This is also an opportunity to remind parents to be vigilant about their children’s care and talk to their child care providers about any concerns.”
On Dec. 2, a camera installed in the ceiling of the infant classroom reportedly captured the former employee placing a medication tablet into a child’s bottle and throwing other tablets into the trash.
According to DHS, the former employee had said the melatonin tablet was a breath mint she used to help ease a “gag reflex” when changing children’s diapers and preparing/feeding bottles. However, the only tablets found were described as store brand melatonin tablets intended for children and confirmed as such by lab testing Dec. 9. The former employee, who initially continued to say she had placed the tablets under her tongue to prevent gagging, eventually said she had given the tablet to the child to prevent vomiting the contents of a bottle.
To Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann, the district quickly investigated and took action once administrators were informed of the potential violation of district policy and state guidelines against administering substances without parent permission. The district made a report to DHS and a police report. He noted that staff followed procedure and protocol.
“This person was intent on hiding her malfeasance,” said Hillmann. “This was a rogue employee who was so irresponsible.”
Hillmann noted Early Ventures representatives met with administrators immediately following the incident to ensure policies and procedures are effective in preventing similar situations. No organizational liability was found.
The former employee has not been charged in the incident.
The decision not to charge the former employee came after Northfield police investigators conducted interviews, requested lab analysis and sought opinions from medical professionals. The investigation reportedly found melatonin was not a controlled substance and established no proof that the drug could harm an infant. The city attorney and county attorney were involved in the process.