The Northfield City Council is praising City Administrator Ben Martig for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results of the administrator’s annual performance evaluation, which took place during a closed meeting prior to the Tuesday, April 20 City Council meeting, were briefly publicly discussed by Mayor Rhonda Pownell. She noted city staff “are extremely satisfied” with Martig’s performance and his leadership over the last 12 months.
Martig has been Northfield city administrator since May 2016 and is making nearly $160,000 per year, before his salary increases to $166,205 next month. Martig is the only person who reports to the City Council and oversees and directs city operations.
Pownell said Martig played in a leading role in helping the city through its initial mitigation strategies, organizational changes and public education. Following the onset of the pandemic, Northfield mandated face coverings in public buildings, switched to remote meetings, and closed the portion of Water Street from Bridge Square to the Fourth Street Bridge.
Also, he is being acclaimed for his leadership in helping to distribute federal funding during COVID-19. Following the onset of the pandemic, Martig served as a top city official as Northfield received $1.53 million in federal money intended to minimize the local impacts from the virus following the onset of the pandemic. The city is receiving $2.36 million in the latest relief package.
Pownell credits Martig for successfully implementing a number of goals in the 2018-20 strategic plan. The plan, passed by the council in 2017, includes priorities relating to economic development, affordable housing, infrastructure, diversity, equity and inclusion, operational effectiveness and climate change impacts. The council has since passed a Climate Action Plan, and numerous housing projects are underway. The strategic plan was considered the first one written in recent Northfield history.
“Thank you for your dedicated service,” Pownell said.
Prior to being hired in Northfield, Martig was the city administrator for Marshall. In that role, he served as a project leader for planning and construction for the Schwan Regional Amateur Sports Center, Minnesota Emergency Response & Industrial Training, Marshall Lyon County Library and Tall Grass Liquor. He has also worked as the clerk-administrator for the city of Blue Earth, where he served as the chief management officer for the city. Martig has a master’s degree in planning from the University of Minnesota Hubert H. Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs, and a bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.