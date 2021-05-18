Photography is more than the click of a shutter for Dennis McClintock, it gives him the opportunity to exercise his creative talents, through both image captures and in post processing.
Since his father was a hobby photographer, the Northfield resident developed an interest in photography at a young age. Born in Iowa, McClintock was raised in California and started his fine art photography business in Texas before moving to Northfield in 2010.
Having to get away from photography for some time after developing an interest when he was young, around 1970, McClintock picked up some freelance work for a magazine. After doing that for several years, he worked for another magazine in a different area. By the early 2000s, McClintock got his first digital camera. Soon after, he began treating photography as an actual profession, attending art shows near Austin, Texas, and selling photos in a courtyard.
When he moved to the area, McClintock said he traded the “bustling, art-friendly market of the Austin, Texas area for Northfield’s (also art-friendly) small town vibe.” In order to make up the difference in income potential in a smaller market, McClintock began doing bookkeeping for a church, and then another nonprofit, and then an additional church. He also worked for a car service toting passengers to MSP Airport and other destinations.
“I was able to jump in and become active in the arts scene here with support and encouragement of people who were already here,” said McClintock. “For the size of this town, we’ve got just a great arts scene, performance/visual arts. The people are so generous in their time and encouragement, I think this is an ideal place to be.”
In an attempt to regain time for his art, McClintock plans to travel more, what he says is a prime source of the images that become his photographic art. Inspired by his daughter who is a school teacher, McClintock said she has decided to take her photography beyond the cell phone. He, too, is hoping for his own little renaissance and is hoping he still has the energy to make that happen.
Throughout his time in Northfield, McClintock joined the inaugural year of the Riverwalk Market Fair and continued showing there until a couple years ago. He also became a member of the Arts Guild and has participated in every year of their Riverfront Fine Arts Festival, including last year’s Virtual Fine Art Festival. McClintock also showed his work in other venues around town, including the Arts Guild Gift Shop, the Archer House, the Senior Center and The Hideaway, along with a gallery in St Paul.
His work mainly consists of outdoor scenes, along with some church interiors. McClintock said his work can include landscapes, wildlife and city scapes. A mostly self-taught photographer, McClintock participated in some workshops and a famous photography school where assignments/discussions were completed by correspondence.
Though McClintock currently leans more towards city scapes, he doesn’t think he will give up landscapes any time soon, especially considering the unique areas in not only the local area, but across parts of Minnesota.
“I enjoy seeing those places as a visitor,” McClintock said. “If I can take picture that captures some of the essence of that location and add an artistic touch, that gives me satisfaction and pleasure to turn around and show that to other people, and bring them pleasure as well.”
From what he’s learned about photography, McClintock reminds young photographers to take a series of clicks of the shutter and to try different things, especially if photography is something someone enjoys. Though someone may not have the time to do it, McClintock encourages them to find the time and live without regrets.
“It’s so much more satisfying to accomplish something you’ve wanted to do than come out later and say ‘I wish I’d done that,’” he said.