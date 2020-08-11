Northfield's City Council is aware of the important role the southeastern part of the community is playing in expanding the housing market and helping people who want to live in the city do so.
As evidence of the recent southeastern growth, plans are in place for the 32-unit, second-phase development of Spring Creek Townhomes, west of Cotton Lane and east of Hwy. 246; the first phase of Bluff View, near Spring Creek Townhomes, is slated to include the construction of 46 homes; also, the development of nearly two dozen residential lots is in the works for the Hills of Spring Creek.
However, councilors believe more work needs to be done to ensure the area's network of roads can accommodate any future expansion and discussed the need to do so extensively during an Aug. 4 meeting.
Street connections
The council expressed concern over a missing one-half block link for Spring Creek Townhomes from Brookside Drive to Aspen Street on the north side of the complex. The council questioned why Aspen, a road expected to play a greater role within the community as expansion continues south, doesn't connect to a broader area.
Councilor David DeLong suggested the Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority, a city entity that owns nearby property, could finance the connection of Spring Creek Townhomes to Aspen Street so children who live in the development can safely walk to nearby schools. To DeLong, the area surrounding the development has minimal block-to-block connectivity, and the HRA has the budget to do the work. DeLong added if the city constructs a through street from Spring Creek Road to Division Street, firetrucks could enter Spring Creek Townhomes from both sides of the development.
Councilor Erica Zweifel said she was disappointed the connections were not made earlier.
DeLong also questioned why, especially with historically low interest rates, the city doesn’t complete the approximately 1,000-foot connection from Ford Street to Division Street.
Northfield Public Works Director David Bennett said though he supports the connection from Ford to Division, the council and project developer need to be comfortable with the cost. Developers, he said, have become more methodical in their work to avoid financial risk after the housing construction crisis caused by the Great Recession. To Bennett, Northfield has a sufficient transportation network for development within the area.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell said she was disappointed with the lack of connectivity the Bluff View area has with other neighborhoods within the city, adding the city must do better in similar planning.
Bluff View developers in the past have heeded Planning Commission recommendations in increasing the connectivity from Ford Street to the north to ensure children have adequate walking access to nearby schools, connecting Southbridge Drive from the east and west, continuing Aspen Street south, and having neighborhood commercial corner lots enter the development on Ford Street from Hwy. 246.
Trail connections
A community trail is expected to connect Southbridge Drive to Ford Street in southeast Northfield. As part of the development, Millstream Lane and Brookside Drive will have connection points. The trail, expected to link to Spring Creek Park, will accommodate any potential development to the south.
Bennett said the trail is part of the city’s pedestrian plan, an initiative that includes Northfield's commitment to find trail connections to any new development.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau said the project provides staff the chance to analyze how the city’s entire biking/trail system works together and how the community's trails can all connect.