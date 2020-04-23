The Northfield City Council on Tuesday approved a $17,200 agreement with Rice County on a detour that will impact Highway 246 motorists this summer.
The detour, meant to accommodate the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Highway 246, will begin on County Road 1 south of Northfield, eventually leading to Highway 3. The detour then leads to Woodley Street, before ending on Division Street.
The roundabout project is slated to take place from late May until October, weather permitting. The $4.7 million project includes four grade-separated underpasses below the roundabout intended for pedestrians, especially students walking to and from school.
As part of the agreement, the city will reimburse Rice County for the portion of the lifespan of the county roads consumed by the detour and detour maintenance.
The $17,263 agreement is a maximum amount.
“It’s really a generic boilerplate agreement, so I have no trouble with that,” said Councilor David DeLong Thursday.
He expressed concern over the possible impact of motorists avoiding the detour to seek a quicker route to small neighborhood streets not designed for heavy traffic.
He said he has asked Public Works Director David Bennett reach out to tech companies Google and Garmin to develop a proper detour route for motorists who are unfamiliar with the area.