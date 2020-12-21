A proposed project that could improve traffic safety at the I-35/Hwy 19 interchange is finally getting traction, with nearly $2 million in grant funding secured and more potentially on the way.
The project has long been a priority of the Rice County Highway Department and Rice County Board of Commissioners. After years of discussion with Minnesota Department of Transportation and even influential legislators, fall, the MnDOT finally initiated and funded a traffic study which found a roundabout to be the best and safest solution.
The west side of the intersection, near the Flying J Travel Center, MnDOT salt shed and park and ride lot, has long had a traffic signal. But the eastern portion, where the roundabout would go, is often backed up for northbound motorists exiting the interstate and wanting to head west. Traffic has increased substantially since Pilot Corporation bought the Flying J and expanded it, becoming so bad that Commissioner Jeff Docken quipped that motorists looking to turn left at peak times might now want to “pack a lunch.”
A total of six exit and entrance ramps would be included in the proposed roundabout, enabling easy access to and from I-35, Hwy 19 and several frontage roads near several possible sites for economic development.
Currently, the county is conducting a comprehensive analysis of the roundabout, with aims to develop a site-specific plan. Approximately two-thirds of the $100,000 review was funded by MnDOT and the remainder by the county.
The board had hoped to limit its investment in the project to about 10% of the total project cost, but rather than fund the project itself, MnDOT encouraged the county to apply for dollars through competitive grant programs. Whether that would actually work was a source of concern for the board. As Commissioner Galen Malecha noted, the limited availability of highway dollars has forced some local government entities to try to fund important projects themselves.
Things seem to be panning out thus far. On Dec. 7, the county secured $1.1 million through the federally funded but state administered Minnesota Highway Freight Program, out of more than $60 million in total awards. The project has also been awarded $900,000 through the state’s Local Partnership Program, meaning that two-thirds of the estimated project cost of $3 million is now covered. To cover the remaining million, Luebbe has applied for two more grants.
In January, the county will find out if its request for $700,000 in funding through the Transportation Economic Development (TED) program has been successful. However, Luebbe conceded the county will be “hard-pressed” to get those dollars.
Under the current TED grant, only $1.85 million is available and can be used on any project outside the seven-county metro. While the program could opt to give out a portion of Rice County’s request if it can’t fulfill the whole thing, Luebbe wasn’t terribly optimistic.
“It’s not a lot of money, and I’m sure there’s lots of worthy projects across the state of Minnesota,” he said.
In March, the county will find out if its application for $400,00 in funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Funding program has been successful. That pot of money is slightly larger at $2.3 million, and reserved for the 11 counties in MnDOT's in southeast Minnesota’s District 6.
If there’s still a funding gap after those four grant applications are announced, Luebbe said the county would have to look at persuading MnDOT to fund part of the project through District 6 construction dollars.
Luebbe expressed confidence that the project will go forward and that the needed funding will come, one way or another. By summertime, he said that the county would have a better picture of the exact costs and how it’s going to meet them. If everything goes well, the project could start as early as 2022. However, Luebbe suggested that the time needed to complete the design and advertise the project might push actual construction back into 2023.
“We’re doing really quite well considering that as of a year ago this project didn’t even really exist,” he said. “The county board has been very, very aggressive and it’s working out well.”