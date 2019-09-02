Northfield's Jake Tanghe was honored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources his outstanding conservation efforts during a ceremony Aug. 30, at the Minnesota State Fair.
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen presented the awards.
Instructed by his mother to pull some weeds, Tanghe noticed what looked like eggs on the weeds, and after some research, discovered they were monarch eggs. From there, his Saving Monarchs 4-H project was born. Tanghe, the son of Tom and Angie Tanghe, protected the eggs, which allowed the monarchs to reach adulthood. He also participates in the Monarch Watch Tagging Program, which helps people learn more about the monarch’s migration patterns and survival rates.
Tanghe also helped rebuild a landscaping area with butterfly friendly plants and milkweed. The monarch butterfly is receiving national attention because of concerns with declining populations. Tanghe also enjoys camping in the Boundary waters, snow skiing, ATV riding, snowmobiling, boating, deer hunting, trap shooting, and fishing with his grandpa.
Tanghe received the Future Farmers of America (FFA) Award during a ceremony held at the DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage. He is a member of Rice County's Full-O-Pep 4-H club.
The DNR commissioner’s youth awards are given annually to an FFA student and 4-H member who have demonstrated initiative, leadership, creativity and achievement in conservation and wise use of natural and agricultural resources. This is the 28th year of the award program.