The Northfield City Council is opting to close Bridge Square to motorists in the coming months but not the Fourth Street Bridge.
A unanimous council vote during a March 16 City Council meeting means the portion of Water Street from Bridge Square to the bridge will be closed. The timing of the closure is yet to be determined and will be decided by city staff.
In supporting the measure, Councilors Jessica Peterson White, Clarice Grenier Grabau and Jami Reister said the public feedback they received related to last year's closure of the stretch to motorists has been positive.
The closure was originally made to accommodate the need for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic — a possibly ongoing issue — and included picnic tables and barricades, two features being discussed for this year as well. A cost for the plan has not been released.
After last year's closure, the closure of the Fourth Street Bridge and addition of walkways, the council last September voted not to extend the traffic changes in that spot for the rest of the year. The council took action earlier in the summer to temporarily close the Fourth Street Bridge after learning that people were fishing on the bridge, blocking the sidewalk, not wearing a mask nor keeping a proper social distance to combat COVID-19. Councilor Brad Ness said he heard a “huge outcry” from people over the council’s past decision to close the bridge.
In other action, the council:
• Approved applying for a $68,000 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Shade Tree Program grant to help pay for removal and replacement 100 ash trees on city property.
• Proclaimed April 4-10 to be National Library Week and waived late fines during those days.