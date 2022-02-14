As long as the weekly average influenza-like illness rates remain below 5%, face coverings will become recommended, not required, inside of Northfield School District facilities.
All contact tracing will cease. The district will no longer provide general exposure or close contact notifications. These changes are scheduled to go into effect Monday, Feb. 21.
Northfield families received that news Friday afternoon in a district family update from school district Superintendent Matt Hillmann. The Northfield School Board voted unanimously Monday night to approve the change.
Hillmann said masks will remain required at the Northfield Community Education Center (NCEC), and the district will continue offering higher quality masks for those who choose to wear one. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) still requires face coverings be worn by all individuals on school buses.
Hillmann said quarantine will no longer be required for k-12 students or staff who would have been identified as close contacts with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing and quarantine will continue as is at the NCEC at this time.
"These changes are being made after thoughtful consideration and discussion with a local epidemiologist, health professionals, and the district’s incident command team," said Hillmann. "This year, our primary goal has been uninterrupted in-person learning. At this time, we feel we will continue to meet that objective while making changes to our COVID-19 exit strategy."
Hillmann said one reason for the change is that the district’s influenza-like illness rates have normalized after the surge in cases due to the Omicron variant. These rates are once again well below 5%. This school-based data has returned to being the most accurate metric of the collective health of our schools.
Other reasons for the loosened restrictions are that vaccinations for children ages 5 and older have been widely available since early November, meaning students and families have had ample opportunity to become fully vaccinated, if they choose.
There are numerous methods for individual protection that were not widely available until recently. These methods include the higher quality masks that can offer better individual protection in a mixed-mask environment and continued access to COVID-19 testing.
Many safety practices will continue, Hillmann said, including that students and staff who exhibit COVID-19-like symptoms should get tested. Cue testing will continue to be available at the district office. Rapid antigen test kits will continue to be available at each school office.
Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate for five days from the date of the positive test result. Students or staff can return to school after the fifth day with a negative rapid antigen test. The maximum isolation period is 10 days.
Students and staff should continue to follow good hygiene practices, like washing their hands, covering their coughs and staying home when sick.
Proof of vaccination will continue to be required for volunteers.
"The district will consider reactivating safety protocols at any school when the weekly average influenza-like illness rate exceeds 5%. If any building reactivates its safety protocols, community education activities at that school will do the same," Hillmann said.
If a dramatic deterioration in the public health situation were to occur, district leadership will consider reactivating districtwide safety protocols.
"When we look back at this time, we want to be proud of how we conducted ourselves and how we treated our friends and neighbors," said Hillmann. "I remain confident we will be judged favorably on that measure."