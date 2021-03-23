There are a lot of things to consider when capturing a photo: understanding technical components of the camera and considering the time of day, subject matter and what the photographer is trying to convey.
For Northfield resident Ian Turnage-Butterbaugh, who spent several years dabbling in the multiple exposure world and creating unique photographs of objects many see daily, he has even more elements to take in consideration before pressing the shutter.
Multiple exposure is a type of photograph made by exposing the same frame of film or scene to light more than once. Typically performed with digital cameras by using the opacity blending tool in Photoshop, manual film cameras allow users to capture the same frame of film as many times as desired. Turnage-Butterbaugh says his digital camera only allows him to capture five in-camera multiple exposures, and many of his completed images consist of three to seven times that amount.
He came from a family of avid photographers — Turnage-Butterbaugh's paternal grandfather and father were amateur photographers — so he grew up around cameras and interests in photography. He feels as if he inherited his interest in photography from them. While at graduate school in Mississippi in 2015, Turnage-Butterbaugh began creating his artistic style with photography and using photography as a form of therapy.
While photography is a hobby for Turnage-Butterbaugh right now, as he works full time at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, his dream is to one day make photography full-time, but he says that may end up being in retirement.
Turnage-Butterbaugh finds the transformative quality of multiple exposures unique about his work, combining multiple angles and distances to add depth and complexity to the environment, and present something that is "rather ordinary" in a new perspective. Just recently, Turnage-Butterbaugh began experimenting with film. For long-exposure photography in the past, he's used a digital camera and also used that for most multiple exposure photos up until this year.
Though challenging at times to recreate what he was able to do digitally, Turnage-Butterbaugh enjoys film photography because there is no post-processing and all exposures are taken on a single frame of film. This also means he has to be more intentional and thoughtful to make it work. Learning more about multiple exposures through trial and error experimentation, Turnage-Butterbaugh typically takes consecutive photos of an object while walking around it, to create an impressionist effect. He started experimenting with a variety of elements like different angels, distances and times of day to get different effects.
"It's been a fun experiment to try this year, that's for sure," he added.
His subject matter consists of various objects like trees, buildings, lamp posts, flowers and other scenes. From April 15 to May 15, members of the local community will have the opportunity to view pieces of Turnage-Butterbaugh's collection at the Northfield Arts Guild exhibit, "I Know I'm Home When..." The pieces he will have on display are part of a collection called, "Collective Perspectives." Each piece, he says is a multiple exposure opacity blend combining 16 to 35 individual photographs of objects in Northfield, taken from different distance or angles.
According to the Northfield Arts Guild site, participating artists have strong ties to Northfield and their works calls on viewers to reflect on how they experience and envision the community.
"Inspired by audio testimonies recorded by Cecilia Cornejo and her multi-platform project, "The Wandering House," this exhibition "I Know I'm Home When..." harnesses the power of community to interrogate notions of belonging through a variety of media," said the Northfield Arts Guild in the exhibit description.
Turnage-Butterbaugh first started with a more traditional approach to photography, specializing in long-exposure photography and landscape. From there, he started pushing the boundaries of what photography could be and began experimenting with extreme multiple exposures, combing up countless exposures.
"I really enjoy the challenge of doing it," said Turnage-Butterbaugh of his multiple exposure photos. "I also really love the new way of experiencing something that it creates. It takes contextual elements around the object and creates a lot of texture and depth. It presents something new you might not otherwise see."
For young photographers looking to grow, Turnage-Butterbaugh encourages them not to be afraid to break the rules of photography and create something new.