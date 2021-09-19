The Northfield Planning Commission on Thursday voted in approval of a new solar energy farm on the west side of town.
In a 5-2 vote, the commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for Pewaukee, Wisconsin-based SunVest Solar to locate an array of solar panels generating about 1 megawatt of electricity on the property near 330th Street to the west of Northfield Hospital. The CUP application now goes to the Northfield City Council for final approval at its next meeting.
The commission was on board with the general idea of installing the solar array, but a point of contention arose over whether to require renewal of the permit after 25 years or 35 years. A SunVest representative at the meeting said a 35-year term would allow for better interest rates from banks eager to see stability in the business plan. However, city staff said extending the term for 10 years ran the risk of the solar array acting as a geographic obstacle for a planned new road system in that area of Northfield.
Community Development Director Mitzi Baker said staff is still trying to establish a compromise between the solar panels and future city infrastructure development. She said it had been a matter of discussion among staff whether the solar garden should be allowed to conflict with the road plan at all, let alone for 35 years.
“We’re really trying to find a win-win, because it is on the farthest west edge of the city,” Baker said.
She suggested opting for a shorter permit term, and in future years when development plans were clearer, SunVest could come back to the city and ask for an extension.
Commission member William Schroeer brought up another compromise idea, which had been put forward by SunVest: move the roadway 90 feet in order to accommodate the solar farm.
Baker said that was a no-go. Property lines were unlikely to change in that timeframe, she said, and moving the roadway onto private property posed extra challenges for the city.
Schroeer later spoke in favor of giving SunVest a 35-year term instead of a 25-year one, alluding to the threat posed by climate change.
“We’re in a situation where I think we should be taking every advantage to give somebody like [SunVest] the leeway that they need to make sure that their projects … move forward,” Schroeer said. “And I haven’t heard any downside to that. So if we, the city and the county need to move a road 90 feet to the left to make the 35 years possible, I haven’t heard a downside to that. There’s no extra costs; it’s the same road, just 90 feet to the left.”
Schroeer amended his motion to approve the CUP to include changing the conditions of the permit from a 25-year span to 35 years.
Youth Representative Sofia Chihade offered a counterpoint. While she acknowledged the need to address climate change, shifting the roadway seemed unreasonable, she said.
“I do think moving it 90 feet seems like a pain in the butt, versus waiting 10 years or even five years,” Chihade said.
Commissioner Tracy Heisler and Chair Joe Gasior said they would vote no. Gasior pointed out that SunVest would likely pay back their loans before 25 years anyway, so the question was really how much profit the SunVest property would make. It made more sense from the city’s perspective to wait on extending the terms of the CUP, as opposed to binding the city now, he said.
“Right now, we are putting the handcuffs on for an additional ten years, essentially,” he said.
Despite Heisler and Gasior’s votes against the motion, the other five members voted in favor.