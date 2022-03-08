Northfield teens now have another option when they want to hang out with their friends outside of home and school.
They can go to the library.
They could do that before, of course, but the idea for a teens-only space at the Northfield Public Library had been tossed around for some time. It didn’t come to fruition until Library Director Natalie Draper tapped Catherine Stricklan, youth services librarian, with creating an inviting and colorful “third space” for teens.
Once the Pye Room was chosen as the location, and its collection of historic tomes were moved temporarily into Draper’s office, then the repurposing of the original 1910 space into a 21st century theme began in earnest.
Stricklan, whose bubble tea earrings bounced on either side of her pink hair, as she talked excitedly about the teen space, said the Teen Advisory Board (TAB) had already put together a list of ideas for decorating the second floor room, as well as recommendations for fun and functional programs and events.
“This space can be in transition for a while,” said Sticklan. “It can adapt to the needs of the teens.”
The room itself comes with a lot of history
Years after the Carnegie Library was built in 1910, the cozy room immediately to the right of the stairs on the second floor was designated as the Pye Reading Room. William W. Pye was a Northfield attorney and bank president (1870-1915).
Many of the books in the Pye collection were housed in locked cabinets and on the original Carnegie Library wooden shelves. Draper said some of the volumes included old genealogy books, a complete collection of Northfield High School yearbooks and old books about Jesse James and the Younger Brothers.
Draper explained that libraries around the country have focused programming around teens because for so long they were an under-served population with distinct customer service needs.
“When I was a teen, I remember not feeling welcomed,” she said. “We want teens to be themselves, be expressive and feel welcome. We thought to give them their own defined space, where they are still visible but separate from the rest of the library.”
Draper said TAB has been a great resource as a service group that “gives teens a voice at our library and makes the library a better place for teens to visit and find what they need.”
Draper said the teen advisory board had been in place well before the teen space was conceived. Any teens in middle school and high school can become TAB members. TAB members volunteer to plan, promote, and implement programs for teen events, recommend materials for the library’s collection, and serve as a voice for teens in the community.
Teen space taking shape, forming a personality
Stricklan has been in her youth services position for one year. She arrived in Northfield fresh from a fellowship, where she shadowed a teen librarian in Darien, Connecticut. who had a special way of relating with teenagers, who can sometimes feel awkward, distrusting or reticent when talking with adults.
“She was a kind and compassionate leader who had a unique vibe with teens,” Stricklan said. “I learned a lot from her.”
With a lot of input from TAB, the room has begun to take shape and develop a personality. Right now, purple couches, blue walls, a flat screen TV, Ikea corner shelving, young adult books and graphic novels, board games, a Nintendo station, and a magnetic word board fill the space. The wish list of new items includes beanbag chairs, lap desks and a charging station.
“The room has reflect teens’ needs and be teen specific,” Stricklan said.
Other decorative ideas teens want include book posters, a record player, big letters spelling out TEEN SPACE, a comment box, needle-felted mobiles and other teen-made art like pom-pom strings and origami folded crane mobiles.
“We’ve got to make the big shift from a room housing local history to one where teens feel comfortable,” she said.
In just a few weeks since the room transitioned, Stricklan said she’s noticed at least two different teen groups using the room. She wants to outline a user’s guide explaining how to treat “the little fishbowl room” with respect.
Obviously, respectful users would prohibit loud noises, restrict loud voices and omit roughhousing, she said.
Already teens have filled the room to play board games like Uno, Dungeon and Dragons and Throw Throw Burrito. Snacks like candy, chips and pizza have been served, but Stricklan said she might have to draw the line on super messy crafts like slime making and tie-dye.
“Those kinds of activities we’ll take outside once the weather cooperates,” she said.
Stricklan would like to plan a launch party to attract more teens to the new space beyond the 12 who serve on TAB. She said she’s debating about planning an event in April or waiting until the end of the school year.
Stay tuned after spring break for news about the official teen space debut.
“Teens are ephemera,” Sticklan said. “They’re here, then not here, then new teens come in. We want to be as flexible as possible with their space.”