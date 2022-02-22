...ACCUMULATING SNOW TAPERS OFF AND HAZARDOUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED
TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Another round of Arctic air settles in behind the storm system
and will cause temperatures to fall below zero overnight. Wind
chills of 25 to 35 below zero are possible tonight as the cold air
moves in. The best chance for the colder part of this range will
be over western Minnesota where the winds will remain higher.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Two solar gardens near Northfield will join several already in operation in the region, including this in Faribault on Rita Carver's property. (File photo courtesy of Nokomis Energy)
The larger development will have 53 solar panels on 10 to 12 acres on the north side of 90th St. E., around 4 miles east of Northfield. The panels are going on a 156-acre property, which is zoned agricultural and owned by the Gwendolyn Green Trust.
The nearest residence is over 750 feet away, and there is a large grove of trees in between, the application notes.
The other approved solar array will have 32 panels on the east side of Hall Avenue, just east of the city and Carlton College. The panels will be located on 8-to-10 acres of a 67-acre property owned by Michael Peterson. The site is zoned as urban reserve.
“There is significant separation and screening from nearby residences,” the application states.
Requirements of the conditional use permits include a minimum 70-foot setback from roads and a security fence. The property must be returned to agricultural land if the solar panels are removed.
“The impact to the area is low from a construction, operation and end of life perspective,” Novel Green Solar representative Scott Tempel wrote in the applications. “Construction and setup are not invasive. Solar energy production is a passive activity, and the system does not alter the underlying nature of the land which can be returned to any other appropriate use.”
No members of the public objected to either proposal, and county commissioners approved them without any discussion.
Both developments will have dual-axis panels, which are mounted on poles and can move in all directions to capture the most sunlight.
County commissioners also approved a permit amendment to allow dual-axis panels at another previously approved solar project. That 32-panel solar development is happening at 7609 Dennison Blvd., which is 1 mile south of Northfield.