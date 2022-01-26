Northfield outdoor enthusiasts Laurel Bradley and Sam Demas have hiked, biked or skied using hut-to-hut systems in Switzerland, Slovenia, Chile, New Zealand and Iceland.
The athletic pair have also traversed hut-to-hut trails from California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado to Michigan, Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.
Blissful, sublime, mind-boggling adventure and scenery, sure. But where was the complete guide for hut-to-hut systems in the United States?
Nonexistent. That’s why they wrote their own. “Hut to Hut: The Complete Guide for Hikers, Bikers, and Skiers” was published in October.
“This nation doesn’t know much about hut-to-huts,” Demas said. “Our book is the first of its kind about hut systems in the USA.”
Looking to fill the gap, Demas and Bradley started working on their book two and a half years ago. Married since 2011, the authors compiled their own guide with 16 chapters focused on individual hut-to-hut systems, complete with four-day, three-night immersive trip itineraries and maps.
Demas and Bradley first met on the sidewalk outside the Gould Library at Carleton College, where he worked as a librarian until his retirement in 2014.
“I think he asked me what time it was,” Bradley recalled with a laugh.
At the time, Demas had just returned from a hut-to-hut hike in Switzerland, where the Alpinism or mountaineering movement originated in the mid-19th century.
“British climbers hiking the Alps needed a place to sleep so they stayed overnight in cow and sheep sheds used for for grazing animals in the summer months,” Demas explained.
These rustic sheds gradually became recreational huts rented out to adventure travelers.
“He’s a hut nut,” Bradley said about her husband.
Their 336-page book includes an overview with all you need to know to plan a trip — from terrain, modes of travel, amenities, quality of experience, required skill level, wayfinding tips, and booking and cost details.
From the Appalachian Mountain Club’s hiking huts in the White Mountains, to the San Juan Huts that allow mountain bikers to pedal from Telluride or Durango to Moab, to the Rendezvous Huts for Nordic skiers in Washington’s Methow Valley, their book explores hut-to-hut hiking, mountain biking, and skiing or snowshoeing opportunities across the United States.
Two of the hut-to-hut opportunities are within a five-hour drive from Northfield, Demas said. One in northern Minnesota and another in Michigan’s upper peninsula.
Demas, who grew up in Massachusetts, said a favorite hut-to-hut experience was hiking in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness area of Michigan’s upper penisula.
“There are 50,000 acres of forest where the trees have never been cut,” he said. Despite a lumber shortage during World War II and efforts by loggers and miners, a conservation campaign was mounted to stop any logging and development. “It’s the last large remaining stand of forest in the country.”
Bradley said her top hut-to-hut system choice would be in New Hampshire with its rugged boulders and fewer switchbacks — “It’s the closest to the European style systems,” she said. Or, in Bend, Oregon, where she and Demas went on their first hut-to-hut adventure together.
Bradley, who spent 21 years as director of the Perlman Teaching Museum at Carleton College, snapped many of the photographs in the book. Demas had to learn a new computer mapping program that synched the GPS tracking from his cell phone.
Demas said he spent an afternoon researching outdoor recreation publishers based in the United States before deciding to approach Mountaineers Books.
“It was really important to Sam that the book would be more than a guidebook,” Bradley said. “Also, Mountaineers Books has a robust publishing arm.”
She said they worked with four different editors, including two copyeditors, all of whom showed them “a high level of attention” through every step of the bookmaking process.
According to its website, Mountaineers Books is the nation’s leading independent publisher of outdoor recreation, lifestyle and conservation books. With more than 700 titles in print, Mountaineers Books was established in Seattle, WA in 1960.
Although the book was finished last fall, Bradley said they were printed in Asia and got stuck on a container ship somewhere in the Pacific during the supply chain crisis effecting shipments from the far east. The books finally arrived in the United States in November.
For their “hometown talk” next week at the Northfield Public Library, Bradley said they didn’t plan to read from their book: “Instead, we’re going to make it more personal by sharing our tales from the trails.”