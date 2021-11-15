Two Northfield treble choirs are slated to perform at the American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota’s 44th annual conference next weekend.
The Northfield Youth Choirs Treble Choir, led by Nicole Thietje, and the adult female group Le Donne, directed by Wayne Kivell, will sing on Friday and Saturday, respectively, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi.
“It’s an honor to be chosen,” said Kivell, a former Northfield High School choir director and longtime area choral conductor.
The two Northfield ensembles are among only 10 from across the state selected to share their skills at the assemblage of current and retired choir directors belonging to ACDA-MN.
Tietje’s full-time job is teaching music and choir at New Prague High School; earlier this year, she joined Northfield Middle School music teacher Michelle Bendett as an artistic co-director of NYC, which fields six choirs in total.
“We were invited in April 2020 to perform at the 2020 ACDA-MN state conference,” said Tietje, the NYC Treble Choir’s director for the past four years, “but when that year’s conference shifted to a digital format, we asked that our invitation be deferred until 2021—and ACDA obliged.”
Tietje’s 29 third- through fifth-grade singers are presenting a program of six songs in their roughly 30-minute concert segment, including a few they have practiced in the past three years plus two new ones (“Two Lullabies” and “Space Unicorn”) that they’ll debut locally as part of NYC’s Dec. 11 concert at Skinner Memorial Chapel on the Carleton campus.
“Our group meets once a week for an hour,” said Tietje, mentioning that the kids put in extra rehearsal time at a fall retreat and at Saturday rehearsals to prepare for their state-level gig.
“I’m really proud of how hard they have been working and how excited they are,” she said. “Coming out of a year when we were singing on Zoom for the most part, I was not sure how ‘in’ they would be for the process of preparing for a performance like this.
“But they have brought positive, hard-working energy to every rehearsal.”
The 34-voice Le Donne is putting a unique stamp on its ACDA-MN performance.
“We are doing something nobody has done before—singing just one piece of music, a major work by an American composer,” said Kivell.
That piece, “Missa Femina” by composer Terre Johnson, is a contemporary Latin mass featuring soprano soloist Deesa Staats, pianist David K. Miller and a nine-piece string ensemble.
“We’re excited to bring this piece of music to choir colleagues,” said Kivell. “It’s something that anyone with a good female ensemble would love to perform, and that’s why we wanted to bring it—it needs to be heard.”
Kivell submitted a Le Donne audition tape for ACDA-MN’s consideration prior to June 1 and learned of the group’s selection in July. About a decade ago, Le Donne was honored to appear at the ACDA-MN conference, too and Kivell, a former state and national ACDA officer, is pleased to be returning to the conference this year.
Le Donne is scheduled to sing at 9 a.m. Saturday, to be followed in the set by the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus at 9:35 a.m. and the Concordia University’s Christus Chorus at 10:05 a.m.
The NYC Treble Choir appears at 10:05 a.m. Friday, with the Waconia Middle School choir and the Minnesota Boychoir singing during the subsequent hour.
“The ACDA-MN conference is always an excellent time for directors to be exposed to different music and hear what groups from around the state are doing,” said Kivell.
Thietje shares credit for her choir’s success with NYC colleagues Bendett, Mike Paulsen, Marilyn Nelson, Michelle Flannery, accompanist Mary Davis and the entire NYC board.
“I’m excited that we get to make joyful music for a crowd of choral directors who have all been missing live performances,” said Thietje.
“It’s going to be a great day.”