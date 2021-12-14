Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and rapidly falling temperatures will also lead to wind chills 10 to 0 degrees Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&