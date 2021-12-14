On the first weekend in December, Dr. Steven Amundson conducted his 40th St. Olaf Christmas Festival, which bore the meaningful theme “Love Divine.”
Amundson will retire at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.
Since the 2020 festival was canceled, the 2021 music event carried even more emotional weight for Amundson and his fellow conductors, the 500-plus student musicians involved and the estimated 9,000 audience members who attended over the course of three days.
Vaccinations and masks were required for all guests, and vocalists wore masks while singing, as did instrumentalists when their instruments allowed it.
“Not only all of us conductors, but the students and everyone who attended, were undoubtedly ecstatic for the opportunity to get back to this wonderful tradition,” said Amundson.
He continued, “We spent quite a lot of time in the past year, planning and thinking how it would work, and the college has done a fantastic job with tremendous amounts of testing and precautions to keep [COVID] case rates on campus very low. In every way, I thought the festival was a big success.”
Amundson, who credits and applauds his colleague Dr. Anton Armstrong for his role as the Christmas Festival’s artistic director, joined the St. Olaf College music faculty and became a Northfield resident in 1981. He has served with distinction as conductor of the St. Olaf Orchestra ever since.
“Anton Armstrong is a remarkable leader, and the theme ‘Love Divine’ was such a great choice,” said Amundson. “Its main premise is to love your neighbor, and I’ve reflected on that, thinking if everyone in our broken world would just embrace that simple message, imagine how different our world could be.”
With selections such as “God is Love” (arranged by John Ferguson), Rosephanye Powell’s “Christus Natus Est” and “Light Dawns on a Weary World” by composer Mack Wilberg, among numerous other pieces on the program, the St. Olaf conducting team led five choirs and the full St. Olaf Orchestra on a musical journey underlining the 2021 theme.
“We heard from people who attended the festival in person that the message of love, hope and peace — one we are all craving right now — came through,” said Amundson. “People said they were inspired, that their souls were fed and their hearts were full — not just from the music but also from seeing young people giving so much during a very busy time of the year."
He added, “I can’t speak enough about the depth of talent among our students, who are so big-hearted and willing to invest 100% to make this the best it could possibly be, and I think the audience felt that.”
Under Amundson’s skillful guidance, the St. Olaf Orchestra is a two-time first prize winner of the prestigious American Prize in Orchestral Performance among colleges and universities, netting the award first in 2013 and again in 2019.
Recent St. Olaf Orchestra performances of note include an acclaimed Carnegie Hall concert on Feb. 2, 2019, and a June 2019 appearance, along with the St. Olaf Choir under the direction of Armstrong, at the Oslo [Norway] Opera House
Besides being a respected conductor and professor, Amundson is a commissioned composer who has written 23 original orchestral works. At the 2021 Christmas Festival, his first original work, “Angel’s Dance” (published in 1995), was performed by the St. Olaf Orchestra under his direction. Additionally, his composition “Holy Child” was sung by the Manitou Singers directed by Dr. Therees Hibbard.
Amundson will continue leading the St. Olaf Orchestra in the coming months, including on a final tour that will take the ensemble to Oregon, Washington and Montana in late January/early February 2022.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that snow won’t interfere with our travel plans,” said Amundson.
In addition to other home concerts during the spring semester, an April 10 concert at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis plus appearances at St. Olaf’s May 2022 Commencement Weekend will cap Amundson’s distinguished St. Olaf Orchestra conducting career.
“And from June 3-5, there will be a wonderful orchestra reunion for all orchestra alumni,” said Amundson.
“A 10- to 12-person committee of alumni from many different eras is planning it; it’s a chance for former students to return, connect with friends and celebrate what is an unparalleled tradition among U.S. liberal arts colleges.”
With the final stretch in sight, Amundson savored his final Christmas Festival experience and did his best to keep emotions in check while doing “one of the most joyful jobs—conducting all those hymns and carols” with an appreciative audience before him.
“And one of the true gifts in my life is my family—my wife Jane and our two kids,” said Amundson, noting all three were present for the festival. “My colleagues are very special to me, too,” he added. “It’s not just about making music but getting to do this with dear friends. They [St. Olaf conductors] are super supportive of each other and make everything so smooth and easy."
He added, "I’m pretty proud of what we’ve done.”