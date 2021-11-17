A new tool by the Environmental Working Group is allowing Minnesotans to see what’s in their tap water.
The national environmental activist group recently released 2021 update to the EWG Tap Water Database, a collection of over 31 million state water records on contaminants all across the country. The group called the database a “one-of-a-kind comprehensive consumer tool,” allowing easy access to contaminant levels in their state and city. Consumers can simply plug in their zip code or state and find water quality data for their municipality. The reported numbers reflect annual average contaminant levels between 2017-2019.
“EWG’s Tap Water Database offers a panoramic view of what drinking water quality looks like when the federal office meant to protect our water is in an advanced stage of regulatory capture,” said EWG President Ken Cook.
Water contaminants are measured at very low levels, in parts per million (ppm) or parts per billion (ppb) and can originate from a variety of sources. They may occur naturally in soil and rock or originate from or be accelerated by human sources such as agricultural and industrial activities.
But even small amounts they can be hazardous to one's health. For example, arsenic is a frequent contaminant in drinking water, dissolving from soil and rock into groundwater. It’s also used as an ingredient in some pesticides. The Environmental Protection Agency has set a legal limit of 10 ppb of arsenic in drinking water, but consuming water with arsenic below the EPA standard over many years can still increase the risk of cancer.
Water quality data provided to EWG by the Minnesota Department of Health and the EPA’s Enforcement and Compliance History database (ECHO) showed the cities of Faribault and Northfield were in compliance with EPA regulations.
But members of EWG said that just because tap water meets EPA regulations, doesn’t mean it's safe. The group said federal standards have fallen behind new research and pointed out that no new contaminants have been added to the EPA’s regulated list since 2000.
"There is a gap between what is legal and what is safe and that's what we really want people to understand," said EWG science analyst Sydney Evans. "You have these maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) that are so far out of date now that I think if you started the process from scratch the MCL would be much lower for many of these contaminants."
EWG includes its own guidelines for contaminants in the Tap Water Database and provides national and state averages for comparison. The group's recommendations are sourced from a variety of health agencies, many are taken from the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.
Local challenges
In Faribault, three contaminants exceeded EWG’s guidelines. Haloacetic acids and total trihalomethanes — both the result of a reaction between chlorine used to disinfect tap water and organic materials — were detected at 0.146 ppb and 0.659 ppb, above EWG guidelines and far below state and national averages.
But EWG reported that a significant amount of radium was reported in Faribault’s municipal tap water. At 4.9 pCi/L (picocuries per liter), the amount of radioactive decay was near the EPA’s legal limit of 5 pCi/L. The EPA’s legal limit is set to protect consumers from risk of bone and other forms of cancer.
In Northfield, 10 contaminants exceeded EWG’s recommendations, including seven created when water is chlorinated, along with nitrate and radium. Most fall below state and national averages, with the exception of 0.61 pCi/L of radium rising above the national average of 0.46 pCi/L and 0.637 ppm of nitrate exceeding the state average of 0.455 ppm.
Paul Jackson, an associate professor of chemistry and environmental studies at St. Olaf College isn’t going to stop using his kitchen sink any time soon. While Jackson said EPA regulations likely need updating, MDH has been fairly active in setting goals for clean water standards, though these goals are non-binding.
For example, the EPA’s maximum contaminant level for chloroform is 80 ppb, but Minnesota’s guidelines are stricter at 20 ppb. The 1.18 ppb of chloroform reported in Northfield tap water is three times EWG’s recommendation 0.4 ppb, but well below the guidelines set by the state and federal government.
Jackson added that there are a number of factors that impact the chemical profile of contaminants. A contaminant sourced from reservoirs and carried by rivers, lakes and snow melts is different from a contaminant leeched into groundwater. For cities like Northfield that pull their water from wells, the primary concern is contaminants from rock, soil, fertilizer and nearby industry. Cities reliant on surface water have to monitor wastewater treatment, agricultural runoff and urban runoff upstream.
“Emerging contaminants are things classified as being pushed through our wastewater treatment systems,” said Jackson. “So if you are a municipality that is pulling water from a river and you have other communities living upstream from you, anything that wasn’t pulled out of their water treatment processing is now in the river and so it becomes part of your source. ”
A contaminant that is produced by industrial activity, agriculture or wastewater treatment also presents different challenges than a contaminant that is naturally occurring in the environment.
“While I would love to applaud the Environmental Working Group for this, they don’t distinguish between natural production and other kinds of production,” said Jackson. “That’s one of the limitations I think in their communication and why there’s a particular slant from them.”
Jackson did raise concerns over the city’s vulnerability to nitrate contamination. Because of Northfield's topography of bedrock limestone, fractures open up the potential for nitrate from fertilizers to bleed into the water supply.
Increasing nitrate levels are a challenge for rural areas across the state of Minnesota. A 2020 analysis of state data by EWG found elevated levels of nitrate in the tap water supplies of 115 Minnesota community water systems. Between 1995 and 2018, nitrate concentrations rose in 72 of those communities.
Across all public groundwater sources, 727 were contaminated with elevated levels of nitrate between 2009 and 2018, serving as many as an estimated 472,000 people. A total 124 systems tested at or above the legal limit of 10 ppb during that time frame, including one source in Rice County, one in Le Sueur County and two in Nicollet County. Over 3,300 private wells also tested at or above the legal limit including wells in Northfield, Bridgewater, Morristown, and Erin and Cannon City townships.
The legal limit for nitrate is based on a 1962 U.S. Public Health Service recommendation intended to prevent “blue baby syndrome,” a potentially fatal condition that starves infants of oxygen. According to EWG scientists, nitrate is associated with higher risks of cancer and birth defects at five milligrams per liter — half the federal limit — or even less.
But Jackson said that the city’s engineers have been proactive in tackling nitrate issues and he wasn’t too concerned with the amounts of other contaminants.
“As an environmental scientist, I don’t have a lot of concern for Northfield’s portfolio,” said Jackson. “I think we’re surveilling the things that are critical, particularly the nitrate piece. A lot of the other chemicals they have are super, super low value. A lot of the things they’re putting forward are going to naturally occur because rocks are made of chemical minerals.”
Many contaminants can be filtered at home through countertop filters or more substantial treatment systems like reverse osmosis or carbon filtration, but the working group's Evans stressed that isn't an economical option for many people.
Evans advised communities look for the source of contamination, especially upstream sources of agricultural and urban runoff. But she also said more funding was needed for municipalities to improve their treatment infrastructure.
"Treatment at the utility and managing those bet practices would be ideal, but of course that requires resources and investment," said Evans. "This is why EWG is so supportive of the infrastructure investment going on … There are a lot of utility and treatment plants that are struggling just to even meet the regulations as they are and that's not right."