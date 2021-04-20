Dundas police are seeking a suspect in a theft of a trailer hitch at Menards in Dundas.
The theft was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday and included the trailer hitch, which was in a loading zone.
A name of the suspect has not been released. Police Chief Todd Hanson said it is especially difficult to form a suspect profile because he was wearing a mask. The suspect was reportedly driving a red Ford truck and is not considered to be dangerous. Anyone who encounters the person is advised to contact the Dundas Police Department at 507-645-5252.
"We're just looking for information leading to any suspect," Hanson noted.
The trailer hitch is valued at $300.