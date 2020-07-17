Dundas officials say the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't impacted the city’s budget.
City Administrator Jenelle Teppen said although its maintains good financial standing, Dundas has adequate reserves in case of unforeseen expenditures that could upend the budget. The city hasn’t had to lay off any employees, and future job losses are seen as unlikely.
Dundas, a city that in August 2017 was considered the fastest-growing in Rice County, is in the process of developing 37 single-family homes in the second phase of Bridgewater Heights. Also, plans are underway for a market rate apartment building on West Avenue. City Hall is relocating to a new building south of the current facility. The new City Hall is slated to be ready to serve as a voting location for the Aug. 11 primary election.
Teppen noted Rice County reported its first property tax payments were in line with 2019 amounts.
“We’re still issuing building permits for single-family homes, and the builders that are building are saying that they still got buyers,” she said.
Despite the relatively small toll the pandemic is playing on city government, Teppen noted COVID-19 will gradually worsen for private businesses within the city.
Mayor Glenn Switzer said the budgeting that passed through the office of former Administrator John McCarthy over the last 10 years has resulted in proper reserve funding and slowly built a solid business community.
Switzer acknowledged the possibility that Dundas could see a hit in state aid due to the pandemic, but noted even if that occurs, the city has a solid housing base and has built in some redundancies to ensure critical services can continue.
“There’s a good tax base,” he said. “There’s no overspending.”
He said although he is concerned about the future of Dundas businesses, he is aware of the work and planning that businesses in town are taking to stay open. For example, Menards requires face masks.
Dundas will establish a preliminary levy in September and expects to work on the budget during an August work session. The council has asked staff to provide it options for consideration.
To limit the face-to-face interaction between customers and staff during COVID-19 and to become more in line with neighboring cities, Dundas will institute an e-services program to give utility customers the chance to pay their bills online via a credit card or through checking or savings accounts. Under the new format, customers could set up automatic payments and have email payment reminders.
Currently, customers can only pay by using cash, check, money order, or from a bill pay system. The council is scheduled to consider a service agreement at its next meeting. Once approved, the program is expected to begin in about six weeks.