Despite the 11.6% tax levy increase that the Northfield City Council approved Nov. 7, city staff showed the burden on residents to be lower than “peer” cities, including Owatonna, Faribault, Hastings and South St. Paul.
With an adopted tax levy of $11.9 million for fiscal year 2022, up from $10.6 million the year before, Councilor Suzie Nakasian said she considered this year’s increase a necessary “catch-up” following the decisions of previous councils to, in her view, keep the taxes artificially low while delaying repairs to roads and filling necessary positions in city government.
Following a presentation and public hearing on the levy increase, the council voted unanimously to adopt the 2022 levy and budget.
Causes of the levy increase
Part of the levy increase has to do with the net tax capacity for the city of Northfield rising by 6% over the last year, from $17.8 million to $18.8 million. Median home values also increased in Northfield, including Rice County parcels (constituting 90% of Northfield homes) — which rose by 6.7% in value — and Dakota County parcels (the other 10% of Northfield homes) — which rose by 1.1%.
A Northfield resident whose property is valued at $240,000 can expect to pay $1,380 in city property taxes, compared to their Owatonna counterpart who would pay $1,410. In Faribault, the figure is $1,250.
A Northfield resident whose property is valued at $256,300 for 2021 — the average for a home property in Rice County — and experiences a 6.3% market value increase (the average expected increase) can expect their city property taxes to increase by $248, or 6.4%. Their property taxes will also be impacted by county and school district levy changes.
Northfield’s industrial estimated market value, additionally, is only 23% of its peer group average, meaning that the city has far less ability to levy taxes from industrial and commercial property than comparable cities. This puts more of the tax burden on local residents.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White later addressed this point on behalf of the Economic Development Authority (EDA), saying that city staff are working to support the kind of economic growth necessary to support a more balanced tax base for the community, which would lessen the tax burden for homeowners.
The city also budgeted for the addition of 6.7 full-time employees, including a new police evidence technician, a new police officer, two new staff members to work with community development, a horticulturist and a civil engineer, as well as making a few part-time positions full-time. The staff increase brings staff levels at the city back to where they were at the beginning of the century, before local government aid was significantly cut in the early 2000s and the Great Recession caused additional significant cuts.
The average utility bill in Northfield will also increase from $70.97 per month to $72.12 per month.
Finance Director Brenda Angelstad made a point to say that the average Northfield resident pays $160 per month for their wireless phone family plan, $130 per month for their high speed Internet, television and landline bundle, and $127 on city taxes, which go toward services like police, fire, engineering, the library and plowing the snow.
Public hearing and adoption
Three Northfield residents spoke during the Truth in Taxation meeting, including Verne Meyer, who said he built his Northfield home three years ago and, based on his experience managing corporate budgets, said he believed the City Council was not balancing the budget.
Doug Oines, a retired Northfield resident on a fixed income, said his property taxes have been sharply rising in recent years, due to the rapidly increasing value of his property, but that with his fixed income, the increased property value is not much help.
“What am I supposed to do, though, sell off the kitchen to take my trip that I want to take this summer?” Oines said.
Tristan Cox, a Northfield homeowner for 20 years, said the 2022 levy increase was “outrageous” and would hit the working class and people on fixed incomes disproportionately hard. He also suggested the council levy income taxes rather than property taxes, something Nakasian later clarified was impossible for the city to do.
After the public hearing, Peterson White said she believed everyone on the council agreed that “regressive property taxes are not a great way to pay for things, but they are … the main tool we have.” She added that investing in the EDA to grow the commercial and industrial tax base would help relieve the levy burden in future years, and that investing in the Housing and Redevelopment Authority would help the council deal with the “crazy inflation in home prices recently,” which she said makes Northfield unaffordable.