Northfield circuit manufacturer All Flex took major steps forward on Thursday in an expansion project slated to create approximately three dozen local jobs.
The Northfield Economic Development Authority approved a $50,000 loan and an application for $300,000 in Minnesota Investment Fund dollars for the project.
The $2.3 million, 14,500-square-foot expansion is expected to create 21 manufacturing positions as well as 10 manufacturing supervisors and seven engineering/office workers in Northfield. Work is slated to take place next year. All Flex also anticipates adding 30 to 35 positions at its Bloomington location. The expansion would come on the west side of the current manufacturing facility at 1705 Cannon Lane.
The Minnesota Investment Fund Program provides loans to businesses that create or retain high-paying, full-time permanent jobs and invest in machinery or property acquisitions or improvements. All Flex expects to make $8 million in capital equipment investments in association with the project.
All Flex was founded 25 years ago as a manufacturer of single- double- and multi-layered flexible circuits. Today, the company makes flexible circuits for the military, medical, aerospace and other industries.
The company, which employs more than 200 employees at its three Minnesota facilities, including two in Northfield and one in Bloomington, has contemplated growth plans for several years.
All Flex Circuits CFO John Fallen presented an overview of the company to the EDA Thursday morning prior to approval. An estimated 50% of the company’s business this year has been in aerospace and engineering. About 35% has been for medical devices. The remaining 15% consists of industrial applications.
All Flex has had $35 million in sales this year, a significant increase from the $15 million in business the company conducted in 2009.
The request came as All Flex leaders said the company has reached its space capacity in Northfield. The organization raised the possibility of building in California or acquiring a company in that state because of the amount of business it does there, but leaders noted they are based in Northfield and want to expand here.
EDA Executive Director Nate Carlson said the request could be the first time the EDA asked for Minnesota Investment Fund dollars. He added the EDA would serve as an applicant, receive dollars from the state and pass that on to All Flex. Doing so is seen as important as the state agency values local investments in such requests.
One possible provision with state funding could include All Flex being required to stay in Northfield for at least the next five to 10 years.
In supporting the measure, Mayor and EDA board member Rhonda Pownell said it is important that Northfield grow its commercial and industrial sectors. To her, All Flex is a “great” company that other communities would want to have.