Northfield area veterans were given thanks for their service on Veterans Day in the form of patriotic songs and passages at Bridgewater Elementary School.
In a message to a packed gymnasium of elementary school students, staff and veterans, Bridgewater Principal Nancy Antoine noted school students frequently recite the Pledge of Allegiance in English and Spanish.
“We don’t forget you,” she said. “We hear you. We respect you.”
Elementary school students performed “See the Veterans,” “Star-Spangled Banner,” “Hail Minnesota!” “This Land is Your Land,” “Sing a Song of Peace” and “A Tribute to the Armed Services.”
A slideshow displaying photographs of Bridgewater staff who served in the military was shown to the school. Students read a list of attributes veterans have A-Z.
Lisa McDermott of the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization described the variety of events that the group puts on throughout the year for veteran causes, including a Memorial Day picnic and February omelette breakfast.
She thanked veterans in attendance and their families for their service.
“Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” McDermott said.
Also in honor of Veterans Day, Northfield Middle School hosted a celebration on Sunday, which honored women veterans. That event included special guest Doug Carr, who shared the story of the North Platte Canteen who served during World War II.