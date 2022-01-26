Ironically, it took college writing professor Sequoia Nagamatsu 10 years to pen his first novel about a virus-stricken future that debuts this month during a real-life global pandemic.
Reminds one of the Mark Twain saying: “Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; truth isn’t.”
Nagamatsu, who teaches creative writing, publishing and environmentalism courses at St. Olaf College, talks about his dark worldwide plague-themed book “How High We Go in the Dark” with a disarming sense of humor.
‘I’ve always been able to compartmentalize,” he said during a Zoom interview from his home office in Minneapolis. “I can be a dark and macabre person filled with hope and humor.”
He explained the duality as “an extraverted introvert” or the professor who performs in front of his students but feels most at home “inside his own head.”
“Textbook Capricorn with Aquarius traits,” Nagamatsu said smiling.
These insights into his own psychology also figure into parts of his novel much of which he wrote in Japan in 2007 while teaching English. Nagamatsu said he began thinking a lot about death, grief, mourning and mortality, especially after the death of his grandfather, which had a “profound impact” on him.
“How High We Go in the Dark” takes place in the near future when scientists investigating a melting Siberia unearth a corpse, hiding a calamitous virus inside, thus unleashing an Artic plague.
“When I wrote this novel, COVID-19 hadn’t happened yet,” said Nagamatsu. “Some have called my book a plague novel, but it’s really pushing forward a vision to the public of humanity and community.”
He acknowledges some readers might have to use this “time, space and tragedy” to either wait to read his book or to lean in, find escape and embrace the hope that is present in his novel.
Born in southern California, Nagamatsu lived in Hawaii until his was 12 and his family moved to Palo Alto, an “extremely” wealthy area where he attended a private school. Living in northern California at the peak of the dot-com boom, Nagamatsu said he wanted to experience a different part of the country. Although he toured Minnesota schools and was intrigued by Macalister’s bagpipes, he ended up in Iowa, where he got a full-ride scholarship to Grinnell College.
“It was a bit ironic to want to see more than technology and then go to a school in Iowa with a wealthy endowment funded by selling technology stocks,” he said with a laugh.
It was during graduate school in Illinois where Nagamatsu met his wife, Cole, who is also a writer and professor. After living in Lakeville for a few years, the couple now call Minneapolis home where they enjoy the plentiful bookstores and wide range of food delivery options.
William Morrow signed Nagamatsu to a two-book deal. “Girl Zero” will be published in 2024. He said his second novel focuses on a couple who lose their daughter until she is replaced by a shape-shifting creature who almost becomes that girl, but is not the original. The coming of age story again concerns grief, an emotion Nagamatsu dealt with directly when his father Craig died while he was working on the novel.
“It kept me afloat during the pandemic,” he said. “When not a lot of other things were going right with the world, there was this book.”