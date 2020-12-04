A document expected to play a role in significant changes to downtown Northfield over the next 10-20 years which has drawn scrutiny from organizers of the city’s largest celebration, has earned the City Council's endorsement.
The Northfield City Council approved the Riverfront Enhancement Plan Dec. 1 by a 5-2 vote. Councilors David DeLong and Brad Ness voted no.
Main components of the plan, introduced in September, call for the city to entirely develop Ames Park on the northeast corner of Fifth Street and Hwy. 3, start planning for a multi-use building for Babcock Park/rodeo grounds, and implementing canoe/kayak water access for the Cannon River. Another major component of the plan calls for the city to complete its local/regional trail system by planning and installing a comprehensive wayfinding system, and connecting Ames to Sechler Park. However, Defeat of Jesse James Days organizers have said those changes would jeopardize the annual DJJD carnival, car show, truck and tractor pull, and rodeo, which are held on those sites.
A five-day event that honors the townsfolk’s defeat of the notorious bank robbers, the James-Younger Gang, DJJD attracts nearly 250,000 visitors every year to the city.
DJJD organizers recently met with City Administrator Ben Martig, Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Riverfront Enhancement Committee members to discuss their concerns.
Councilors David DeLong unsuccessfully sought to amend approval of the plan to require the “engagement” and “inclusion” of the DJJD Committee “and other key stakeholders” before any changes are made within the corridor. Fellow Councilor Brad Ness also voted yes to the amendment. To DeLong, the amended motion didn’t negatively impact the plan but instead formally placed in writing the council’s desire to work with DJJD organizers, Veterans Memorial Park and the Lions Club when making any decisions. However, Councilor Suzie Naskasian questioned the need to amend the motion because a commitment to engage key stakeholders in the process was already included in the resolution.
Nakasian and fellow Councilors Jessica Peterson White, Clarice Grenier Grabau and Erica Zweifel all said the amendment would have placed an open-ended, vague future obligation on the council. To Mayor Rhonda Pownell, the amendment gave the Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee too much control over the future of Babcock, Ames and Riverside parks.
Following the rejection of the amendment, Ness, who has served as the DJJD general chair, signaled his disapproval of the plan as is and called it “the first nail in the coffin for the Defeat of Jesse James Days.”
DeLong said he didn’t want the city to repeat its past mistake of not sufficiently engaging with the Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee. To him, the plan “seems to leapfrog” other projects, including ones identified in the Park System Master Plan.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell noted the city tried to engage the community through virtual meetings during the pandemic, citing the extensive comments on the plan from stakeholders and the additional 30 pages of city-submitted feedback.
‘The plan helps us’
Zweifel, who was one of the council liaisons on the DJJD Committee, said she appreciated the group’s work and consideration of a number of plans on the corridor.
“It was hours and hours of work,” she said.
Peterson White noted approval didn’t set any firm plans but did move the council toward maximizing the use of the corridor throughout the year. Though admitting she wished some of the concept plans were not included, she emphasized the action plan is only a concept.
“The plan helps us as a community to orient us toward our best asset,” she said of the riverfront corridor.
Background
The council approved forming the Riverfront Enhancement Advisory Committee during a November 2018 meeting. The committee was asked to develop plans and recommend action steps the city could take to better utilize the Cannon River, which cuts through Northfield’s heart. Making improvements along the riverfront was a specific goal listed under economic development within the city’s 2018-20 strategic plan. The committee determined what areas of the river/riverfront should be targeted for improvement and suggested ways to do so.
The Riverfront Enhancement Plan also includes completing the Mill Towns Trail, adding bike lanes to downtown bridges and mowing a temporary trail on city land along the west side of the Cannon River. The plan calls for the city to explore the transfer of the Ames Mill dam, owned by Post Consumer Brands/Malt-O-Meal, to the city and transforming it into “an exciting and rare whitewater experience.” The plan suggests conducting a dam study recommended by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff, assessing alternatives for the future of the dam and applying for grant funding for the new dam’s design and construction.
Promoting the city’s economic development and its role as a tourist destination is also included. Immediate action could include exploring incentives to improve the riverside facades of downtown buildings, working with one or more businesses on pilot projects and applying for grant funding. The plan also calls for the city to begin the application process to apply for formal state designation as a regional park by June 30.
Community Development Director Mitzi Baker said there are a number of potential grant funding sources for implementing the plan, including through obtaining regional park status, for park design and construction, trails, improvements to commercial buildings and other possible components.