With all members of the Northfield City Council present and in person Tuesday night, the council voted 5-1 in favor of tax increment financing (TIF) for the Kraewood development.
The council heard a presentation from Northfield community development officials Mitzi Baker, community development director, and Nate Carlson, economic development coordinator, and Nick Anhut, senior municipal advisor with Ehlers & Associates, Inc. regarding the Kraewood development.
Councilor George Zuccolotto was the lone no vote, citing concern over how affordable housing was measured.
The modification will allow the city to capture a portion of the parcel’s future property taxes and remit them to the developer annually to help pay for the project. This type of financing assistance, called pay as you go, carries the least risk of all types of tax increment financing (TIF) districts, according to the city’s financial advisor.
The TIF agreement stipulates that, in return for nearly $2.5 million in funding assistance for the development’s 106-unit apartment complex, 43 of those units must be offered as affordable housing for those whose income is at or below 60% of the Rice County average median income.
Zuccolotto said he does not see those figures as affordable numbers. And he said the project does not serve an important demographic in his constituency.
“This is as affordable as we can make it, based on the numbers that we have," he said. "But what is truly affordable? What is humane? And what is best for the city? I just can’t [vote to] pass this, because I don’t know who, from my community, is going to live there.”
Zuccolotto said he is personally in a lower tax bracket, and that it would be irresponsible for him to rent an apartment that cost as much as the Kraewood apartments.
According to data provided by the Ehlers group, a one-person household would qualify at or below an income of $36,360, a two-person household at $41,520, a three-person household at $46,740 and a four-person household at $51,900. Affordable rents will be set in the building at $909 for a studio apartment, $973 for a one-bedroom, and $1,168 for a two-bedroom apartment.
While the city has made development of housing at all levels a major priority, Mayor Rhonda Pownell said she understands Councilor Zuccolotto’s point of view. She pointed to several other housing developments underway and said the solution could be in sheer quantity.
“So, we are looking at housing across the board, in multiple areas of the city, getting housing out there," she said later during a KYMN radio interview. "Because, also, if you increase the supply, there is potential that you can see some of those rents go down. Not all housing options are right for everyone. And this is just one of those options out there.”
During the meeting, City Administrator Ben Martig said the city was preparing for another review of its rental policies.
In response to Councilor Zuccolotto’s concerns, a motion was offered for the council to direct staff and the Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority to include limits on security, requirements for allowable identification and requirements to allow documentation other than a valid social security number, as it considers rental ordinance amendments.
"Not all housing options are right for everyone," said Pownell. "This is just one option. I am really pleased."
Martig said more developments at the Kraewood apartments would be available by mid-March.